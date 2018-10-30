RadioandMusic
Press Release |  30 Oct 2018 11:53 |  By RnMTeam

Aaron Watson announces first 2019 headlining tour dates

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing his headlining return to Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium for his A Night of Texas show on 24 January, fiercely independent Aaron Watson reveals the first dates of his 2019 headlining tour with more than 20 shows spanning coast to coast on its initial swing. All tour dates just released are on-sale now and tickets are available at www.aaronwatson.com/tour. Stay tuned as additional dates and marquee shows will be announced in the coming weeks!

Watson’s “arena-ready country” live show is full of “modern-throwback aesthetic” and “supercharged Texas swing” says the Houston Press as his headlining ticket counts near the half million mark with 100+ sellout shows covering 40 states and 8 countries.

Aaron Watson 2019 Headlining Tour Dates:

11 January – Goliad, TX

17 January – Pensacola, FL

18 January – Tampa, FL

19 January – Atlanta, GA

24 January – Nashville, TN

25 January – Detroit, MI

26 January - Indianapolis, IN

6 February – Kearney, NE

21 February - Omaha, NE

22 February - Kansas City, MO

23 February – Springfield, MO

27 February – Washington DC

28 February – Philadelphia, PA

3 March – Uncasville, CT

21 March – St Louis, MO

22 March – Wichita, KS

23 March – Denver, CO

28 March – Boise, ID

29 March – Spokane, WA

30 March – Portland, OR

19 April 19 – Anaheim, CA

25 April 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA

15 May 15 – Helena, MT

Tickets On-Sale now at www.aaronwatson.com/tour

