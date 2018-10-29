Ramdev Baba and Jawed Ali join Diwali special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

The top 8 contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set you to take you on a festive spree with Diwali Special episode where Javed Ali will take the judge’s chair and Ramdev Baba will grace the stage with his presence.

The episode will feature the witness the Top 8 contestants singing some amazing songs enhancing the festive mode as they will give each performance with full zest. Watch out for Ramdev Baba giving Maniesh Paul a yoga challenge, Javed Ali’s special performance with contestant Nitin Kumar, Jawed Ali gets young singing sensation Jayash Kumar as Diwali present for Neha Kakkar and for more.