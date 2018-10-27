I've always enjoyed singing: Diljit Dosanjh on the success of 'Putt Jatt Da'

MUMBAI:After the huge success of his melodious song Pagal, Diljit Dosanjh is back with his new track Putt Jatt Da from the banner of Speed records and Times Music.

A refreshing change, the new single is an upbeat, urban folk fusion number which will surely get people dancing to its groovy composition by Archie. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the lyrics have been penned by Ikka and the video has been directed by the much-acclaimed director Keoni Marcelo. The music video is available on Speed Records YouTube channel.

The video showcases Diljit in a classy look. Moreover, Ikka’s striking lyrics and Diljit’s voice together, add charm to the song.

On asking about his experience, Diljit quoted, “I’ve always enjoyed singing. It’s something that comes from within. A lot of thoughts and efforts have gone into its creation, ensuring that it’s as unique as my previous tracks. Ikka and Archie have done a fantastic job in structuring the song. I hope our audience appreciates our efforts and showers their love on the song just like they have always done!”

Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singing sensation and an exceptionally talented actor. Some of his most successful Punjabi movies include Jatt & Juliet, Sardaar Ji and Super Singh. He made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster movie Udta Punjab and since then he has signed many more Bollywood projects as well. His chart-topping songs like Proper Patola, 5 Tara, Lamborgini, Patiala Peg and Raat Di Gedihave become all-time dance anthems across the world. He has also won many prestigious awards for his extraordinary singing talent, including, PTC Punjabi Music Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, Brit Asia TV Music Awards and Filmfare Award.

Putt Jatt Daa is Speed Records and Times Music’s exclusive release and it is available on Gaana app to enjoy.