REZZ unleashes special Halloween mixtape, 'A Nightmare on REZZ Street'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer REZZ has revealed her eerie Halloween mixtape, ‘A Nightmare on REZZ Street’.

‘A Nightmare on REZZ Street’ is comprised of 13 exclusive unreleased ID’s, interspersed with audio snippets from classic horror films. The Halloween mixtape showcases the darker side of the Canadian DJ, who laces her gritty style with menacing chord patterns and sinister beats. REZZ says, “13 unreleased songs of mine, both old & new that never would have been released otherwise. These tracks are exclusive to A Nightmare on Rezz Street.

To accompany her mixtape, REZZ has also released a spooky visual to get listeners into the Halloween spirit. The beginning of the video follows REZZ’s journey through an animated forest of flames before the iconic scene from Poltergeist serves as a chilling introduction to cleverly-cut black and white archive footage. The visual later displays shots of haunted houses, along with horror imagery mixed with her electric live performances.

Arguably her busiest year so far, 2018 marked the release of REZZ’s highly-anticipated second album, Certain Kind of Magic. Off the back of a hectic summer run of shows, which included praised performances at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Coachella and Electric Zoo to name a few, the Canadian recently played at Red Rocks for her sold-out ‘REZZ Rocks’ show.