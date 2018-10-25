RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Oct 2018 20:27 |  By RnMTeam

REZZ unleashes special Halloween mixtape, 'A Nightmare on REZZ Street'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer REZZ has revealed her eerie Halloween mixtape, ‘A Nightmare on REZZ Street’.

 ‘A Nightmare on REZZ Street’ is comprised of 13 exclusive unreleased ID’s, interspersed with audio snippets from classic horror films. The Halloween mixtape showcases the darker side of the Canadian DJ, who laces her gritty style with menacing chord patterns and sinister beats. REZZ says, “13 unreleased songs of mine, both old & new that never would have been released otherwise. These tracks are exclusive to A Nightmare on Rezz Street.

 To accompany her mixtape, REZZ has also released a spooky visual to get listeners into the Halloween spirit. The beginning of the video follows REZZ’s journey through an animated forest of flames before the iconic scene from Poltergeist serves as a chilling introduction to cleverly-cut black and white archive footage. The visual later displays shots of haunted houses, along with horror imagery mixed with her electric live performances.

 Arguably her busiest year so far, 2018 marked the release of REZZ’s highly-anticipated second album, Certain Kind of Magic. Off the back of a hectic summer run of shows, which included praised performances at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Coachella and Electric Zoo to name a few, the Canadian recently played at Red Rocks for her sold-out ‘REZZ Rocks’ show.

Tags
REZZ Tomorrowland Rezz Street Certain Kind of Magic Poltergeist
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2018

Fedde Le Grand releases 'Monsta's Got Me Dancing For Years' remix package

MUMBAI: After touring all summer long and hosting yet another monumental Darklight Sessions at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, Fedde Le Grand is back with a new sonic offering in the shape of his Monsta’s Got Me Dancing For Years remix package.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix Wins The Title Of World No.1 Dj For The Third Consecutive Year!

MUMBAI: The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll results are in. Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix has retained the crown of World’s No.1 DJ for a third consecutive year, since becoming the youngest ever to be voted the World’s No.1 DJ back in 2016.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2018

HI-LO & Mike Cervello combine forces on Impulse

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens’ HI-LO project is back at last! Impulse is a hot new collab with Barong Family regular, Mike Cervello, and it’s been well worth the wait.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2018

Don Diablo unveils special VIP mix of his Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane collaboration 'Survive'

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the VIP mix of his latest single Survive featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli Sandé, and American rap superstar Gucci Mane.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Oct 2018

Martin Garrix delivers second monster for ADE week on Yottabyte

MUMBAI: A second Martin Garrix showstopper released the day after his collab with Blinders, Breach (Walk Alone) drops? Yottabyte is another huge new track from Garrix that’s also released this week, ready to destroy ADE dancefloors.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

Press Releases
Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announcedread more

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group