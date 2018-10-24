#MMBNYE: 'Meet Me Backstage' invites Solomun at the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam on New Year's Eve
MUMBAI: Meet Me Backstage, a brand-new worldwide concept, will have its first edition at the massive rave venue the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) on 31 December 2018. Solomun will headline #MMBNYE in the main room alongside Eats Everything, Stacey Pullen, Joey Daniel and many others. Room 2 will be hosted by SLAPFUNK, known from their smashing raves. Combining house, techno and a great atmosphere, MMB will be the best place to celebrate NYE!
MMB creates an intimate and familiar vibe and massive venues will be turned into a club vibe. Expect a top-notch production, amazing visuals and an internationally renowned line-up from 22.00-08.00.
Pre-register now for Early Bird Tickets via www.mmbnye.com
Pre-registration closes Sunday, 28 October 2018. Only those who register will have access to the lowest cost tickets available. The official ticket sale will start on 29 October at 10.00 (CEST).
Artist Line Up
Room 1
SOLOMUN
Eats Everything
Stacey Pullen
Joey Daniel
Juan Sanchez
André Hommen
Philipp StrauB
Room 2 by SLAPFUNK
Ingi Visions (Samuel Deep & Julian Alexander)
Ferro
Phreaks of Visions LIVE
Carista
Subb-an & Adam Shelton
Tickets
Early Bird Ticket: €39,50
Regular Ticket: €49,50
Late Bird Ticket: €59,50
Backstage VIP Ticket: €89,50
Table/VIP Info: vip@mmbnye.com
Event: MMB - Rotterdam
Location: Onderzeebootloods Rotterdam
Date: 31 December 31 2018
Times: 22.00 PM - 08.00 AM