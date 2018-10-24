RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Oct 2018 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

#MMBNYE: 'Meet Me Backstage' invites Solomun at the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam on New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: Meet Me Backstage, a brand-new worldwide concept, will have its first edition at the massive rave venue the Onderzeebootloods in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) on 31 December 2018. Solomun will headline #MMBNYE in the main room alongside Eats Everything, Stacey Pullen, Joey Daniel and many others. Room 2 will be hosted by SLAPFUNK, known from their smashing raves. Combining house, techno and a great atmosphere, MMB will be the best place to celebrate NYE!

MMB creates an intimate and familiar vibe and massive venues will be turned into a club vibe. Expect a top-notch production, amazing visuals and an internationally renowned line-up from 22.00-08.00.

Pre-register now for Early Bird Tickets via www.mmbnye.com

Pre-registration closes Sunday, 28 October 2018. Only those who register will have access to the lowest cost tickets available. The official ticket sale will start on 29 October at 10.00 (CEST).

Artist Line Up

Room 1

SOLOMUN

Eats Everything

Stacey Pullen

Joey Daniel

Juan Sanchez

André Hommen

Philipp StrauB

Room 2 by SLAPFUNK

Ingi Visions (Samuel Deep & Julian Alexander)

Ferro 

Phreaks of Visions LIVE

Carista

Subb-an & Adam Shelton

Tickets
Early Bird Ticket: €39,50

Regular Ticket: €49,50

Late Bird Ticket: €59,50 

Backstage VIP Ticket: €89,50

Table/VIP Info: vip@mmbnye.com

Event: MMB - Rotterdam

Location: Onderzeebootloods Rotterdam

Date: 31 December 31 2018

Times: 22.00 PM - 08.00 AM 

Tags
Solomun NYE Meet Me Backstage #MMBNYE Onderzeebootloods Rotterdam MMB Room 2 SLAPFUNK
Related news
Press Releases | 18 Sep 2018

Audio Obscura returns to the Loft in A'dam Toren for three phenomenal after hours

MUMBAI: The Loft in the A’DAM Toren and Audio Obscura have been a match made in heaven ever since the first edition in 2016 with Maceo Plex. Now for the third in a row, Audio Obscura will be taking over the swanky penthouse for three phenomenal after hours during Amsterdam Dance Event.

read more
Press Releases | 02 May 2018

Awakenings and Time Warp announce line-up for debut collaborative Techno Event connect

MUMBAI: When legends unite, magic is bound to happen. Awakenings and Time Warp join forces to bring you an unprecedented experience with Connect. A synthesis of two brands with a long-standing history, both acclaimed for their distinctive productions, blending into a new music experience.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Mar 2018

Adriatique becomes first electronic music act to perform at Amsterdam Central Station

MUMBAI: Renowned Dutch events organisation Audio Obscura have announced their latest plans in the realm of unique events at iconic locations. On 14 April, Adriatique will become the first electronic music act to ever perform at an event at Amsterdam Central Station.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Mar 2018

DGTL returns to Barcelona with a fresh line up

MUMBAI: After several editions of DGTL in Spain’s most vibrant city, the Dutch organisation announces its awaited return to Parc del Fórum for the fourth time.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

Press Releases
Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announcedread more

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

News
India has been on radar for everyone at YouTube for past two years: Marc Lefkowitz Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, Asia-Pacific

MUMBAI:  There are 450 million Internet users in India, and so it's an exciting time to be in thread more

Press Releases
CD Baby becomes first digital distributor to give creators affordable tools to create simple Copyright ownership agreements and to register with U.S. Copyright Office via partnership with Cosynd

MUMBAI: CD Baby, the largest digital distributor of independent music and administrator of publiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group