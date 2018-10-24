Check out Vishal Dadlani's fancy makeover on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The ever-entertaining comedian and host Maniesh Paul never fails to amuse audiences with his ready wit on Indian Idol 10. In the recent episode of India’s biggest singing reality show, Maniesh had a new plan up his sleeve.

He invited Vishal Dadlani on the stage for a special interaction with him. The comical anchor showed a photo from Vishal’s younger days and demanded to know who it was as Vishal looked completely different.

He even made him wear numerous funky wigs, and the judge Vishal too joined in whole heartedly to make the audience roar with laughter.