MK drops official video for huge hit 'Back & Forth' with Jonas Blue & Becky Hill

MUMBAI: Rising up to number #17 in the official UK charts this week, MK’s latest single Back & Forth continues to grow meteorically. The track, made alongside Brit-Award nominee Jonas Blue and chart-topping artist and songwriter Becky Hill, has now received an official video to accompany the slick production, which has so far amassed over 15 million streams globally.

Directed by Finn Keenan, the video showcases the special symptoms of a man who has contracted ‘Back & Forth’ syndrome, with his body jerking sporadically to the beat, much to the worry of his partner. The humorous production follows the patient’s journey through the later stages of such a condition, with his newly-found dance-fever soon proving infectious to those around him.

Watch video here

An upbeat record led by MK’s warm piano-house style, Back & Forth follows the success of Marc’s huge 2017 smash 17 and 2016 Gold certified hit Piece of Me with Becky Hill, who pairs her soulful ability with the instinctive pop sense of Jonas Blue on ‘Back & Forth.’

A platinum-selling producer famed for his melodic hits like recent summer anthem Rise, Jonas Blue has enjoyed another huge summer in 2018, playing an Ibiza residency, as well as frequent festival shows. Becky Hill is best known for her tracks like False Alarm as well as her UK #1 single Gecko with Oliver Heldens.

As the proud owner of his Area10 event brand, which has hosted parties worldwide, headlining stages at the likes of SW4, Creamfields and Croatia’s Defected Festival, as well as the sold-out weekly Ibiza Rocks Area 10 residency this summer, MK has cemented a reputation as a true dance legend, gaining widespread respect from both the underground and mainstream communities of dance music.

The official video for Back & Forth is out now!