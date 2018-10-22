RadioandMusic
Press Release |  22 Oct 2018 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

UK based boy band THE VAMPS arriving tomorrow in India!

MUMBAI: British boy band The Vamps is back in India after two years. They performed at Global Citizen Festival that happened in 2016 and had a gala time with a lot of Bollywood names like Farah Khan, Vishal-Shekhar etc.

The Band is arriving in Mumbai tomorrow night 23 October and has plans of a week long stay in the country. They are performing in Pune and Mumbai on 25 and 27 October respectively.

The band had a great time during their previous visit and was much moved by the response they received, which brought them back on the round three.

Sharing their excitement, The Vamps expressed, "We’re really looking forward to performing in India, our last visit was unforgettable and we had a great time. We are cannot wait to be back to play two amazing shows and showcase new music to our incredible fans!"

On getting The Vamps to India on their third visit, Bottomline Media founder and managing director Tanaaz Bhatia shares, “The response that we received for The Vamps last visit made us more confident to bring them back to India. The fans here have always welcomed the band with all their hearts and we expect the same this time.’’

The Vamps have recently released their highly anticipated new album Night & Day (Day Edition), via Virgin EMI UK. It knocked Drake’s Scorpion off the top of the official charts in the midweeks, and finished at number two. The album features 10 new songs, including past single Personal with Maggie Lindemann and Too Good To Be True with Danny Avila and Machine Gun Kelly. It also includes eight bonus tracks from the Night Edition including the global smash hit All Night, which has had over 343 million streams on Spotify. The CD and iTunes version of Night & Day (Day Edition) comes with a free concert DVD / download.

