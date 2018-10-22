RadioandMusic
Press Release |  22 Oct 2018 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Blue delivers video for 'Polaroid' featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

MUMBAI: With his Liam Payne and Lennon Stella collaboration Polaroid already surging to monumental success, unstoppable hit-maker Jonas Blue has now unveiled the gorgeous video for the release ahead of his debut album Blue, which is set to drop on 9 November.

Following another huge summer for Jonas, who enjoyed a successful Balearic residency at Hi Ibiza, the white isle’s newest and most extravagant superclub, Polaroid follows a couple’s long-term search for one another across all four seasons following a chance meeting in a Manhattan bar.

Displaying breathtaking scenes of the New York skyline, the video- featuring Jonas, Liam, and Lennon - culminates in the couple finding each other in the rich green haven of Central Park.

Watch the video here:

 Released on Positiva via Virgin EMI, Polaroid is a heaven sent slice of R&B pop replete with a truly anthemic chorus, and is written by Jonas, JP Cooper, Sam Romans and Ed Drewett.

With Jonas Blue’s previous single Rise fast becoming one of the biggest hits of the year (with over 500 million global streams already), Polaroid looks set to continue Jonas’ hot streak that has seen him accrue over five billion streams worldwide and 30 million single sales globally. Jonas also has 4 BRIT award nominations and across his past singles (Fast Car, Perfect Strangers, Mama) has been certified platinum over 100 times around the world, with Rise looking set to hit platinum imminently.

 Jonas has also recently launched his own record label, Blue Future, as well as spending the summer playing festivals around the world.

The official video of Polaroid is out now!

