Press Release |  19 Oct 2018 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Fan Special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a musical journey with ‘Fan special’ episode this Sunday. The contestants will fulfil their fan requests and will perform on the numbers of their fan choice.

Contestant Nitin Kumar gets proposals from four girls on the show. Contestant Neelanjana has touched the heart of the fans and she receives a gold chain from one of her fans Vijay Talreja and Preeti Talreja as a gift for her soulful performance.

Fan Chandrakant More who is visually impaired and a huge fan of contestant Ankush voice played guitar for Ankush while he sang the song ‘sagar jaisi aankhonwali’. The contestants were so overwhelmed with so much love that they are receiving from the audience. The fans are showering so much love to the contestants, motivating them and also inspiring them.

