Don Diablo unveils special VIP mix of his Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane collaboration 'Survive'

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the VIP mix of his latest single Survive featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli Sandé, and American rap superstar Gucci Mane.

The ‘Survive’ VIP mix utilises stomping club-ready hooks and laces the original - which has already racked up more than three million Spotify streams since release - with Don’s deep signature bass-lines to create a huge dancefloor smash!

Watch the video:

The mix follows the official video for the single, which showed Don touching down on a foreign planet alongside Sandé, and the golden astronaut figure of Gucci Mane, as the trio navigate through an apocalyptic world. Directed by Don himself and shot by Hexagon Film the video makes for the biggest production for the creative artist so far.

Having released his second album titled, FUTURE at the start of the year, the Dutch star has played at main stages of major festivals across the globe, including Pinkpop, Creamfields, Tomorrowland, EDC, Untold festival, Parookaville, Ushuaia, Hi Ibiza and more.

The VIP mix of Survive precedes the Dutch star’s forthcoming sold-out Future XL show in Amsterdam on 8 December 2018.