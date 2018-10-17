RadioandMusic
Melissa VanFleet releases new project 'ODE TO THE DARK' produced by Lacuna Coil bassist, Marco Coti Zelati

MUMBAI: American alternative metal artist Melissa VanFleet released her highly anticipated and hauntingly spellbinding new project Ode To The Dark, available now at all major digital retailers.

 Ode To The Dark was recorded in February 2017 at BRX Studio in Milan with the team behind Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil's 2016 album Delirium – bassist/producer Marco Coti Zelati with engineers Marco Barusso (Thirty Seconds To Mars, Coldplay), Dario Valentini and Marco D'Agostino – and features guest musician Douglas Blair of W.A.S.P. on lead guitar.

 From the opening song Raven, released last year as a single to underground critical acclaim, to the liberating and transformative closing title track, ODE TO THE DARK consistently showcases VanFleet's emotionally intense signature vocal delivery and powerful song writing ability accompanied by Coti Zelati's atmospherically dark orchestration and trademark bass tone.

Melissa VanFleet BRX Studio Milan Marco Coti Zelati Ode To The Darj Douglas Blair Thirty Seconds To Mars song
