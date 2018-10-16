'Laxmikant- Pyarelal' special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a musical journey with the presence of legendary music composer Pyarelal Ji in the ‘Laxmikant-Pyarelal’ special episode.

The episode will feature the biggest number of musicians with a 40 piece orchestra for the first time on the show, this season. The Top 8 contestants will make everyone nostalgic with beautiful performances on the songs composed by the great composers ‘Laxmikant- Pyarelal’. Don’t miss out for interesting anecdotes from the lives of Pyarelal ji, beautiful performances, Maniesh Paul’s fan moment, Pyarelal ji conducting the 40 piece orchestra live and a great musical night along with the Top 8 contestants with the judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and some craziness with the host Maniesh Paul.