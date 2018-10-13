RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  13 Oct 2018 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Nicola Fasano rework Ricky L and Adam Clay's legendary 'Born Again (Babylonia)'

MUMBAI: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano were instrumental in popularizing Adam Clay’s legendary soulful afro-flavoured hit Born Again (Babylonia) in their native Netherlands following its release in 2011. Featuring heavily in their DJ sets, it’s one of the tracks most associated with them and helped to put talented vocalist Adam Clay on the map. Now they team up with Italian producer Nicola Fasano to present a superb update ready for 2018.

Released via Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano’s own Sono Music imprint on Armada Music, this new version takes the mystical essence of the original and turbocharges it into a contemporary feel. Commanding tribal hits set the mood before that unforgettable vocal drops in over infectious synth blips. A triumphant breakdown inserts a beautiful violin motif into the proceedings over dramatic arpeggiated pianos, contrasting beautifully with the vocal. The drop brings back that tribal rhythm and brings the whole thing together again.

 The vocal still sounds so fresh seven years on, and it looks set to become an even bigger hit than before thanks to this stunning new version. Thoroughly tried and tested by James and Marciano, it’s the sound of their past, present and future combining in explosive fashion.

 Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Nicola Fasano and Adam Clay Born Again (Babylonia) is released on October 12 on Sono Music via Armada Music.

Sunnery James Ryan Marciano Sono Music Armada Music Nicola Fasano Adam Clay Born Again (Babylonia)
