Press Release |  13 Oct 2018

Cazzette launch house infused new five-track 'Stereo Mono' EP

MUMBAI: Swedish electronic act Cazzette has unveiled their brand-new EP, Stereo Mono today - a five-track showcase of their richly melodic production style.

Since their inception, Cazzette - made up of Alexander Björklund and studio partner Sebastien Furrer - have amassed over half a billion streams, with hits like Sleepless amassing over 100 million on Spotify alone.

Tune into the song here:

The Stereo Mono EP comes off the back of well supported singles, Missing You (feat. Parson James), and Run Run (feat. Morgan Bosman). Both of which have seen global retail support, alongside US and UK radio spins, the latter including both evening and daytime spins across BBC Radio 1 and KISS.

To this, Björklund adds, “Stereo Mono’ is a new beginning for Cazzette, a new beginning for me as solo artist. The duo that Cazzette used to be is now melting into one voice, revealing a refined direction of dance music. This EP represents a new phase as I reclaim my love for house music. It was created as an homage to my early experiences of Dance Music.”

Focus track for the EP's release, In Time, sees Cazzette co-write with Brando, who has surpassed 270 million Spotify streams on his recent Loud Luxury single Body (which he co-wrote and features on) en-route to scooping iHeartRadio’s Song of the Summer award at the MMVMA’s.

Backed by the deep, chord-led sounds of ‘Old Habits’, and the soulful sounds of On My Mind, the EP introduces a modern, house inspired sound, pushing Cazzette forward into a new direction to close 2018 and beyond.

