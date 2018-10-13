RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  13 Oct 2018 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

5 Things to watch out for on 'Indian Idol 10' this weekend!

MUMBAI: The singers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 have been regaling audiences across the world with their power-packed musical performances. This weekend get ready to witness legendary ‘Navratri Special’ and Namaste England special episode on Saturday and Sunday. Here are the five things you can watch out for this weekend on Indian Idol

Navratri Special: 

With the festive season is round the corner, Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a festive mode this weekend with Navratri special episode. Singing diva Richa Sharma have finished shooting for the upcoming Navratri Special episode. She was also joined by Ayushmann Khurrana and director Amit Sharma as they celebrated the festive aura of Navaratri with the top nine contestants.  The performance of Richa and Renu stunned the audiences and the judges alike and gave them goosebumps! Richa Sharma shared fond memories and also had an emotional moment as she said that there can be no friend better than Vishal, which made him emotional as well.

Salman Ali

Salman Ali, the musical prodigy from Haryana, who has been impressing the judges and audiences, also impressed the guests, who made an appearance on the show. Adding to the list of the talented singer’s ever increasing fan base is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was amazed by Salman’s version on Jai Mata Di. When he heard Salman Ali singing this song, he revealed that he was transported back to Vaishnodevi.

Namaste England Special

Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor, who came to promote Namaste England on Indian Idol 10 declared Salman Ali as their favorite contestant. One must not miss Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor dancing on their favorite tracks from Ishaqzaade, Parineeti's performance on a number from her upcoming movie with Vishal Dadlani and Arjun Kapoor and some mind blowing duet performances by the top nine contestants.

Parineeti’s singing dream fulfilled

Parineeti Chopra revealed, when she was young and was learning to sing, she always dreamt of going to Indian Idol and sing. This was during season 1, now she feels really great that she can come and sing as many songs on this stage.

Bengali Dance

Neelanjana, who belongs to West Bengal wished to celebrate the Dhak and Dhunachi dance on account on Durga Puja on the show. On her request the judges on the show Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik, host Maniesh Paul and guest Richa Sharma joined her on the stage for the Dhak and Dhunachi dance that astounded everyone.

Tags
Indian Idol 10 Arjun Kapoor Parineeti Chopra Navratri Salman Ali Sony Entertainment Television Richa Sharma Amit Mishra Durga Puja Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Anu Malik Maniesh Paul Ishaqzaade Bengali dance Navratri Special
Related news
Press Releases | 26 Sep 2018

Govinda special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you back to the foot tapping numbers of 90s songs this weekend by celebrating Govinda Special Episode with the megastar Govinda.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Sep 2018

Loveyatri special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you a notch higher on your entertainment quotient when Superstar and Dumdaar Salman Khan will come as a wild card entry on Sony Entertainment Television’s singing sensation reality show Indian Idol 10.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Sep 2018

Vishal Dadlani compares Neelanjana Ray of ‘Indian Idol 10’ to Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: There comes a time for every aspiring artist when they get compared to the stalwarts from their industry.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Sep 2018

Kajol to shake a leg on revamped version of 'Ruk Ruk Ruk' composed by Raghav Sachar

MUMBAI: Ruk Ruk Ruk, arey baba ruk, oh my darling give me a look..! Do these lyrics ring a bell in your mind?

read more
Press Releases | 20 Sep 2018

Indian Idol 10: When Neha Kakkar rejected Paritosh Tripathi's wedding proposal

MUMBAI: Have you ever thought of proposing to the lady of your dreams and been gripped with fear and nervousness? Something similar happened on the sets of Indian Idol 10 recently.

read more

RnM Biz

News
What can be a bigger honour than going to Malta and celebrating my country? RED FM's RJ Devaki, Best RJ (International Radio Festival) winner

MUMBAI: RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki was declared winner in the best RJ (International Radio Festread more

News
Trump signs Music Modernization Act

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump has signed a Music Modernization Act, a bipartisan act which aread more

News
The trade categories of Radio Connex 2018 had some noteworthy winners!

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a grand affair attended by the whos who of radioread more

News
92.7 BIG FM dedicates three-hour show along with Sanam band on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

MUMBAI: One of India’s renowned radio stations, 92.7 BIG FM dedicated a three-hour long show, yeread more

Press Releases
MY FM becomes official radio partner for Gujarat Fortune Giants Pro Kabaddi League

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group, has partnered with Gujarat Fortune Giants read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group