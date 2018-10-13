3 Doors Down's former bassist gets 10-year sentence on gun charge

MUMBAI: Band 3 Doors Down's former bassist Todd Harrell has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a gun charge in Mississippi.

According to TMZ, the Mississippi native will reportedly serve his prison term in the Magnolia State.

Judge Robert Krebs of Jackson County handed down the sentence, which was for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stemmed from an arrest back in June for domestic violence, possession of firearms and drugs, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At the time, police in Jackson County responded to the scene after an alarm went off and they were alerted about the matter, the department said.

When officers arrived, the wife of the former musician, Jennifer Fields, told police she and Harrell had been involved in a verbal dispute that became physical.

Officers also noticed weapons and drugs lying around inside the house while executing a search warrant, which led to Harrell's arrest.

The musician had then been booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond, as further investigation ensued.

Police also said Harrell was wanted for a probation violation in Tennessee.

Harrell spent two years behind bars beginning in 2015 for causing the death of another motorist in Nashville where he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Driver Paul Shoulders Jr., 47, who was not wearing a seat belt, succumbed to his injuries after the deadly crash on 19 April 2013, KHOU had reported.

Harrell had been speeding down Interstate 40 near Hermitage at 101 mph when he hit the truck, sending it rolling over the guardrail.

Police discovered Harrell had anxiety medication Alprazolam and painkiller Oxycodone in his system the night of the fatal accident. They also found 36 pills hidden inside his sock - which contained eight Xanax pills, 24 Oxycodone pills and four Oxymorphone pills.

He was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication the following day.

The musician was released on bond and immediately went and checked himself into a rehabilitation centre for his drug addiction.

The crash cost him his membership to 3 Doors Down, famed for early 2000s hits Kryptonite and When I'm gone.

While waiting for his trial for the fatal crash, Harrell was charged with a second-offence DUI involving a substance other than alcohol, according to D'Iberville police Chief Wayne Payne.

