Don Diablo unveils the official video for latest single 'Survive' with Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the iconic new video for his latest single Survive, featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli Sandé, and American rap superstar Gucci Mane.

Watch the video here:

His most ambitious project to date, the music video for Survive follows Don’s journey on a foreign planet, as he scans the local atmosphere for any sign of life. Directed by Don himself and shot by Hexagon Film the video makes for the biggest production for the creative artist so far. The visual shows Don receiving a hologram message from Emeli Sandé, who soon joins the DJ inside their space-shuttle. The duo is accompanied by the golden astronaut figure of Gucci Mane, as they navigate their way through a war-torn apocalyptic world.

Laced with Don’s deep signature bass-lines Survive has already racked up over three million Spotify streams to date, and precedes the DJ & producer’s forthcoming VIP mix of the track, and his sold-out Future XL show in Amsterdam this winter.

Having released his second album titled, FUTURE at the start of the year, the Dutch star has played at mainstages of major festivals across the globe, including Pinkpop, Creamfields, Tomorrowland, EDC, Untold festival, Parookaville, Ushuaia, Hi Ibiza and more.