Sam Feldt releases club mix of his SYML collab 'Where's My Love'

MUMBAI: After the immense success of SYML and Sam Feldt’s glorious collaboration Where’s My Love (Sam Feldt Edit) with over two million plays in less than two months, comes a punchier version of the track, designed for peak-time dancefloor moments.

Sam’s original edit took the sweet melancholy vibe of the hugely popular acoustic track by SYML and pumped it up into one of his typically pretty, warm house jams. But he wanted to create a more turbocharged version in order to make it work for those more intense moments, and he has succeeded. The remix builds slowly to reach a joyous crescendo, powered by big, bright piano chords, summery sax, and snappy beats. It’s a perfect alternative and is already getting great support across the board.

Sam also just launched his very own 24/7 YouTube live stream where fans can listen to his mixes and tracks round the clock, with some exclusives and premieres to be hosted on it along the way. The DJ Mag Top 100 Poll voting is also open again for 2018, with last year seeing him climb 12 places to no. 75. With this glorious new track as well as the recently-released, Just To Feel Alive, featuring JRM, don’t be surprised if he moves up further still this year.

SYML x Sam Feldt’s, Where's My Love (Sam Feldt Club Mix) is released via Spinnin’ Records on 10 August 2018.