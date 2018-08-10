RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Aug 2018 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Gifted Producer Daniel Blume Releases His Newest Creation 'Balcony'

MUMBAI: Rising star Daniel Blume has released his third track, Balcony under the globally renowned record label, Spinnin’ Records. 

Talking about the track, Daniel explains “Balcony is very personal to me. I wrote the song about my own relationship at the time. Balcony acts as a metaphor, for being on the edge of a relationship, where you don’t know if you should go on together or give up and go separate ways.”

Balcony is a testament to the Irish producer’s ability to generate genuinely impeccable music that clearly combines an immaculate understanding of compositions, with the most avant-garde production style around. Igniting the track is Daniel’s very own haunting vocal that inevitably moves towards the hard-hitting drop, which transforms the track, from a poppy vocal to a dance floor churner, oozing with energy and personality.

On his track, one of the members of the Cheat Codes DJ trio,  Trevor Dahl said, “Daniel Blume is one of the most talented young producers out there, he’s only getting better, and his latest single ‘Balcony’ is straight fire.”

Dutch Dj Sam Feldt also said, "If you haven’t heard from this young prodigy yet be sure to check him out because I know for sure we’ll be hearing a lot from him in the future. I can tell this kid and his music is going to shock the world." 

Hailing from Dublin in Ireland has etched out, a notably impressive career for himself, after breaking onto the scene, as a budding producer, under Spinnin’ Records. He had, therefore, made history as the first ever Irish DJ, to get signed by the renowned label at the age of 18.

Also, his understanding of music and composition, puts Daniel Blume, in a league of his own, and rightly so. At an age of mere eight, Daniel was awarded a scholarship, from The Rolling Stones, to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School in Surrey, where he began to study composition, after realizing his passion for music creation

Meanwhile, 2018 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in Daniel Blume’s career. With several groundbreaking collaborations that are yet-to-be-revealed, the 19-year-old producer’s dream of becoming the next big thing in electronic music is a goal that is no longer an unrealistic prospect.

