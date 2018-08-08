RadioandMusic
Press Release |  08 Aug 2018

KSHMR delivers release of big room anthem, 'Neverland'

MUMBAI: Californian DJ and producer KSHMR (Niles Hollowell-Dhar) has unveiled the release of his brand-new single Neverland, a stomping big-room production primed for main stages during this festival season.

Out now, KSHMR’s latest release showcases the producer’s penchant for dynamic chord patterns as he delivers a thumping bassline soaked with subtle twists of KSHMR’s Indian influences. Always packing a contagious energy into his soaring productions, Niles broke into electronic music under the alias KSHMR, choosing the name in relation to Kashmir, India, where his ancestors are from.

Teaming up with Dutch legend Tiesto on the 2015 whopper Secrets (125 million Spotify streams), the American has rocketed to #12 in the DJ Mag Top 100, playing on the main-stages of several worldwide festivals, including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and EDC Las Vegas.

Returning to India last year, KSHMR sold out a 7-city headline tour (including a 20k capacity charity event titled ‘Karma’) to raise money for impoverished children in the country.

Launching his own label, Dharma Worldwide, KSHMR is best known for his irresistible blend of hard drums and melodic elements mixed with West Asian orchestral compositions. Racking up almost 30 million Spotify streamson hits like Power (his collaboration with DJ Mag Top 100 2013 and 2014 winner, Hardwell), KSHMR continues his meteoric rise through the electronic industry, with Neverland out now.

KSHMR Tour Dates:

Fri 3 Aug 2018 Romania - Untold Festival

Sun 5 Aug 2018 - Tokyo, Japan - S20 Japan

Fri 10 Aug 2018 Russia - Future People Festival

Sat 11 Aug 2018 Spain - Dreambeach

Sat 11 Aug 2018 Spain - Sunblast Festival

Sun 12 Aug 2018 Hungary - Sziget Festival

Tue 14 Aug 2018 Portugal - Solaris Sunset Festival

Fri 17 Aug 2018 Czech Republic - Dubňany, KEMP JOSEF

Sat 18 Aug 2018 Estonia - Weekend Festival

Sun 19 Aug 2018 Finland - Weekend Festival

Sat 25 Aug 2018 Germany - New Horizons Festival

Sat 25/Sun 26 Aug 2018 Netherlands - Mysteryland Festival

