07 Aug 2018

Wizcraft's 'Balle Balle' is all about the big fat Indian wedding!

MUMBAI: After a glorious run in Mumbai with over 100 shows, Balle Balle - the biggest and craziest Indian wedding musical theatrical show, is all set to woo audiences in Delhi NCR.  Balle Balle would be staged at the Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram, commencing from 11 August 2018.

The show has been directed by Mr. Viraf Sarkari and produced by Andre Timmins, Sabbas Joseph, and Viraf Sarkari. 

Speaking about the overall concept, Wizcraft International Entertainment director, and co-founder Mr. Viraf Sarkari shares, “Balle Balle was launched in Mumbai on 10 November 2018 and has had a successful run of over 100 shows. Moving to the Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram was a strategic decision as Balle Balle is designed to be a touring show. We want audiences across India and across the world to experience the magic of Balle Balle. KOD is the ideal venue for a large format musical and this part of India is known to celebrate the grandest weddings full of song, dance, and dhamaka.”

“Balle Balle is a grand spectacle of our culture. It is a total family entertainer filled with music, emotions, laughter and drama, the essential ingredients of an Indian wedding. 

We have big plans to take Balle Balle out to the world and give audiences an experience of a big fat Indian wedding,” he adds.

The International Broadway-styled Bollywood theatrical, Balle Balle shall continue to spread its magic and entertain the audience, giving an experience like never before. Taking theatre a notch higher, this high production show combines the best of western theatre, with engaging content, curated around a Big Fat Indian (Punjabi) Wedding! 

The brand new Balle Balle is a hilarious heartfelt delight about the chaos of love and arranged marriages. It’s modern Bollywood’s biggest original blockbuster and a glorious addition to the world of family-friendly musicals.

Bursting with color, invention & spectacle this show flips between comic zip and dramatic grit as it immerses the audience, immediately, into the day’s long affair that is the decadent, colorful process of Indian Weddings.

This two-hour Hindi spectacle will feature talented actors and performers from across the country. While singing iconic Bollywood songs, they will simultaneously entertain the audiences with their phenomenal performances, dazzling costumes, breathtaking visuals and sizzling choreography. 

Kingdom of Dreams and Wizcraft previously featured super hit theatrical shows, which include Zangoora – The Gypsy Price, which surpassed over 2500 shows and running nonstop for eight years and Jhumroo that celebrates, the spirit of Kishore Kumar, which surpassed 1500 shows and running nonstop for six years.

Now with Balle Balle, Kingdom of Dreams and Wizcraft endeavors to keep the celebration going and rekindling the true joyous moments of a crazy Punjabi Wedding.

The musical had swayed the hearts of Mumbai, earlier. It not only received accolades from Bollywood celebrities, but the critics complimented it for its minute detailing.

Ticket Sales launch on Insider.in

 https://insider.in/balle-balle-a-bollywood-musical-2018/event

Website: http://balleballemusical.com/

