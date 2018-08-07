Ryan Farish previews 'Wilderness' title track ahead of 16th studio album's release

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® recognized recording artist and composer, Ryan Farish has just made the title track of his impending 16th studio album, Wilderness, available for all, ahead of its’ release, via his YouTube channel. What makes the title track exceedingly special is that the ambient vocals featured are of Ryan himself.

Catch the tune here:

Ryan is preparing tirelessly for the release of the full body of work this Friday, 10 August, which will be releasing, via his own label, RyTone Entertainment. With this album, fittingly inspired by the tranquillity of the outdoors, his latest body of work is impactfully emotive, with Farish himself stating, “In many ways, the music of Wilderness embodies, what I feel, has been the most intentional music I've ever created.”

To get fans appropriately excited for the occasion, the album’s pre-order is open to the public ahead of the project’s release. Furthermore, Ryan Farish has made the first five tracks of Wilderness, available for preview. Child, Fragile, Letter from Home, My Heart Beats for You are now available for download, providing early insight into what’s in store from the 11-track album. Fans, who pre-order the album, via iTunes, will receive the tracks automatically. And, those who wish to wait may download them individually, following the album’s full release and preview, via his YouTube channel.

For Pre-order, click here:

https://itunes.apple.com/in/album/wilderness/1412227505?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Farish’s discography glistens with intelligently produced, artfully composed and masterfully curated collections of electronic music, thus shouting loud that Wilderness is set to be no exception. Having earned four Billboard-charting releases, well, over 280 million streams, across all platforms and co-writing credentials on a GRAMMY® nominated recording, it is undeniable that Ryan’s words have earned their weight, making Wilderness his most highly anticipated release to date.

Wilderness’s 11-tracks flow through a musical journey that “follows no scene or trends”, Ryan shares. “With a careful balance of mixing acoustic instruments, electronic, analog synths and my own ambient vocals, for me, this music embodies and offers a transparent reflection of where my music and artistic voice is, at this moment."

The body of work will take listeners though vivid, soothing and inspiring scenes via sound and evoke emotion as organic as the album’s title itself.

Meanwhile, his late 2017 album, Primary Colors soared to the top of iTunes electronic charts, debuting at the number three position. The 15-track composition was released on trance legend Tiësto and industry trailblazer Arny Bink’s famed Black Hole Recordings, one of many releases Farish has made on the label since 2014.

Watch ‘Primary Colours’ here: