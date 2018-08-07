RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Aug 2018 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

Ryan Farish previews 'Wilderness' title track ahead of 16th studio album's release

MUMBAI:  GRAMMY® recognized recording artist and composer, Ryan Farish has just made the title track of his impending 16th studio album, Wilderness, available for all, ahead of its’ release, via his YouTube channel.  What makes the title track exceedingly special is that the ambient vocals featured are of Ryan himself.

Catch the tune here:

Ryan is preparing tirelessly for the release of the full body of work this Friday, 10 August, which will be releasing, via his own label, RyTone Entertainment.  With this album, fittingly inspired by the tranquillity of the outdoors, his latest body of work is impactfully emotive, with Farish himself stating, “In many ways, the music of Wilderness embodies, what I feel, has been the most intentional music I've ever created.”  

To get fans appropriately excited for the occasion, the album’s pre-order is open to the public ahead of the project’s release.  Furthermore, Ryan Farish has made the first five tracks of Wilderness, available for preview. Child, Fragile, Letter from Home, My Heart Beats for You are now available for download, providing early insight into what’s in store from the 11-track album. Fans, who pre-order the album, via iTunes, will receive the tracks automatically. And, those who wish to wait may download them individually, following the album’s full release and preview, via his YouTube channel.

For Pre-order, click here:

https://itunes.apple.com/in/album/wilderness/1412227505?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Farish’s discography glistens with intelligently produced, artfully composed and masterfully curated collections of electronic music, thus shouting loud that Wilderness is set to be no exception. Having earned four Billboard-charting releases, well, over 280 million streams, across all platforms and co-writing credentials on a GRAMMY® nominated recording, it is undeniable that Ryan’s words have earned their weight, making Wilderness his most highly anticipated release to date.

Wilderness’s 11-tracks flow through a musical journey that “follows no scene or trends”, Ryan shares.  “With a careful balance of mixing acoustic instruments, electronic, analog synths and my own ambient vocals, for me, this music embodies and offers a transparent reflection of where my music and artistic voice is, at this moment." 

The body of work will take listeners though vivid, soothing and inspiring scenes via sound and evoke emotion as organic as the album’s title itself.

 Meanwhile, his late 2017 album, Primary Colors soared to the top of iTunes electronic charts, debuting at the number three position.  The 15-track composition was released on trance legend Tiësto and industry trailblazer Arny Bink’s famed Black Hole Recordings, one of many releases Farish has made on the label since 2014.  

Watch ‘Primary Colours’ here:

Ryan Farish - Primary Colors [Black Hole Recordings]

Get Ryan Farish - Primary Colors [Black Hole Recordings] from your favorite portal!

Tags
Ryan Farish Wilderness RyTone Entertainment Child Fragile iTunes Tiesto Letter from Home My Heart Beats For You Primary Colors Arny Bink Black Hole Recordings
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Jul 2018

Breakthrough duo Magnificence serve up killer remix of Matisse and Sadko's Mystery

MUMBAI: Matisse and Sadko’s gorgeous Mystery has been one of the anthems of the summer, with its superb vocals from Swedish Red Elephant making it a serious earworm. It deserved a turbocharged remix, and Dutch duo Magnificence have stepped up to provide the goods for STMPD RCRDS.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Jul 2018

Filatov & Karas release buoyant remix of Joss Projket's summer tune 'Baby'

MUMBAI: The multi-platinum selling songwriter, producer and DJ duo, Filatov & Karas, has returned with a fresh new summer track.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Jul 2018

DJ Shaan becomes the first Indian artist to be signed by Virgin EMI Records UK

MUMBAI: DJ Shaan (Shaan Singh), a 23-year-old Indian DJ/Producer born in Mumbai, has been signed by one of the UK’s largest record labels, Virgin EMI Records in a groundbreaking global deal, becoming the first Indian artist to be signed on by the prestigious World famous record label.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Jul 2018

Jonas Blue delivers remix package for top ten single 'Rise' ft Jack and Jack

MUMBAI: Global superstar and four times Brit nominee Jonas Blue has delivered the dynamic remix package of his smoldering new single Rise.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Jul 2018

Ushuaïa Ibiza's essential compilation volume three is out now

MUMBAI: Do you want a little taste of what it’s like to experience a show at Ushuaïa Ibiza this year? Well here’s your chance, the world’s number one open-air club have put together the ultimate list of this season’s bangers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture ‘Artist Aloud read more

News
Karan Johar returns to radio with 'Calling Karan Season 2'

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s romantic radio station, has shows running throughout the day on lread more

Press Releases
MY FM's presents 'Tamara Bhai' led by a female character

MUMBAI: MY FM launches a humour property just for Rajkot market, it is the first female characteread more

News
ENIL launches its first international radio Kool 104 with Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Hyderabad gets its first English language radio station.read more

News
Sports Flashes ties up with TalkSPORTS for content exchange

MUMBAI: Sport’s news is now not limited to India.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group