RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  06 Aug 2018 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes release single 'Calling Your Name'

MUMBAI: After the success of Anjaana, the funky band Shor Police of Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes is all set to release their second single Calling Your Name with Qyuki. With their groovy compositions influencing the indie and Bollywood landscapes, both the artists have not only swayed the hearts of the audiences but have created a benchmark for Independent music.

Their next single Calling Your Name tells the story of two lovers in a complicated relationship where they find that no matter how hard they try, they cannot stop thinking about each other.

Click here to view the track:

Lyricist Nirmika Singh has collaborated with the band yet again for their second single which has an up-tempo, dance feels with an infectious chorus, that will have everyone tapping their feet.

Previously, Clinton and Bianca have collaborated in mainstream Bollywood and lent their voices to tracks in hit movies such as Manhattan in English Vinglish, Clinton has also been a composer for tracks (Lamho ke rasgulle, Hatt Mullah) sung by Bianca. The talented duo is currently associated with Clinton’s solo Fusion outfit called The Clinton Cerejo Band.

Talking about Calling Your Name Clinton Cerejo shares, “The track is a fun song, we decided to keep really simple and strong melodically. We’ve been enjoying the fact that a younger audience is totally digging our vibe and connecting with the music. We intend to keep this sonic palette and try and bring a fresh sound to the table with every original as well as push the envelope slightly beyond what the average Indian listener is exposed to.

Adding to that Bianca Gomes shares Calling Your Name takes you through the ups and downs of a relationship, matters of the heart that basically everyone can relate to. We wanted to keep the music upbeat and something people could have fun with.

Excited about the second single by Shor Police, Qyuki Chief Operating Officer Sagar Gokhale shares, “Shor Police is a band that is making the right noises and hits the right chord with the people. Their musicality is so different and vibrant, that you can’t help but groove along. Qyuki has been associated with Clinton Cerejo’s talent for a long time now, and we can't help but applaud his band and this new track. Shor Police are a force to be reckoned with in the Indie space and we are glad to be part of Clinton and Bianca’s dream team.”

With this single Shor Police delves further into the dance-pop territory and delivers a ‘no holds barred’ club banger that is guaranteed to get you on the floor.

Tags
Clinton Cerejo Bianca Gomes Qyuki Bollywood Sagar Gokhale Calling Your Name Shor Police Lamho Ke Rasgulle Hatt Mullah
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Jul 2018

Singer / songwriter Anushqa to be launched on UMG / Virgin EMI, UK

MUMBAI: Introducing singer/songwriter Anushqa who broke out on the music scene with the first season of India’s only English singing talent hunt show `The Stage’.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Jul 2018

Avina Shah releases an Asha Bhosle medley

MUMBAI: Launching an all-girl band is something Avina has always wanted to do, which is in line with her ‘female empowerment’ message that she portrays through her music.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Jun 2018

Badshah expresses his love for music on, World Music Day

MUMBAI: The ace rapper Badshah, who is currently in news for his new show Dil Hai Hindustani 2 as a Judge and his great line up of projects this year, expresses his view on World Music Day. One is known for his raps, Badshah is that crazy beat that makes you put on your dancing shoes.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Jun 2018

Ikka dropped his new single 'Dope Ladka'

MUMBAI: Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as Ikka, dropped his latest hip-hop Hindi single Dope Ladka. Music composed by famous Punjabi singer and music producer Dr.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Jun 2018

Bollyboom: Guru Randhawa performs to packed crowds across Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata

MUMBAI: Bollyboom a Percept Live property continued its successful whirlwind multi-city tour across India with celebrated Punjabi-hitmaker and songwriter Guru Randhawa with Mumbai on 8 May, Pune on 9 May and Kolkata on 10 June 2018 witnessing crowds thronging the venues for a glimpse of the popu

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gujarat CM sends his first DM to Bharuch on Mirchi’s launch

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Radio Mirch kicked off its expansion in Gujarat with the first new station read more

News
Friendship Day Special: 9X Media to celebrate this day with fun segments

MUMBAI: 9X Media, along with its channels, 9X Jalwa, 9XO, 9X Jhakkas have come up with something read more

News
RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio.read more

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group