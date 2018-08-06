Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes release single 'Calling Your Name'

MUMBAI: After the success of Anjaana, the funky band Shor Police of Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes is all set to release their second single Calling Your Name with Qyuki. With their groovy compositions influencing the indie and Bollywood landscapes, both the artists have not only swayed the hearts of the audiences but have created a benchmark for Independent music.

Their next single Calling Your Name tells the story of two lovers in a complicated relationship where they find that no matter how hard they try, they cannot stop thinking about each other.

Lyricist Nirmika Singh has collaborated with the band yet again for their second single which has an up-tempo, dance feels with an infectious chorus, that will have everyone tapping their feet.

Previously, Clinton and Bianca have collaborated in mainstream Bollywood and lent their voices to tracks in hit movies such as Manhattan in English Vinglish, Clinton has also been a composer for tracks (Lamho ke rasgulle, Hatt Mullah) sung by Bianca. The talented duo is currently associated with Clinton’s solo Fusion outfit called The Clinton Cerejo Band.

Talking about Calling Your Name Clinton Cerejo shares, “The track is a fun song, we decided to keep really simple and strong melodically. We’ve been enjoying the fact that a younger audience is totally digging our vibe and connecting with the music. We intend to keep this sonic palette and try and bring a fresh sound to the table with every original as well as push the envelope slightly beyond what the average Indian listener is exposed to.

Adding to that Bianca Gomes shares Calling Your Name takes you through the ups and downs of a relationship, matters of the heart that basically everyone can relate to. We wanted to keep the music upbeat and something people could have fun with.

Excited about the second single by Shor Police, Qyuki Chief Operating Officer Sagar Gokhale shares, “Shor Police is a band that is making the right noises and hits the right chord with the people. Their musicality is so different and vibrant, that you can’t help but groove along. Qyuki has been associated with Clinton Cerejo’s talent for a long time now, and we can't help but applaud his band and this new track. Shor Police are a force to be reckoned with in the Indie space and we are glad to be part of Clinton and Bianca’s dream team.”

With this single Shor Police delves further into the dance-pop territory and delivers a ‘no holds barred’ club banger that is guaranteed to get you on the floor.