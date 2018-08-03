RadioandMusic
Todd Helder continues superb summer with ‘Smile’ on STMPD RCRDS

MUMBAI: With huge, forward-thinking cuts I Need and Ride It, Todd Helder has quickly established himself as one of the most innovative names on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS. He now makes it 3 for 3 with this superb new track, Smile out now.

Unusual sounds and production techniques are used to create a spooky, futuristic vibe, mashing up 8-bit chip-tune with cutting-edge bass and hip-hop motifs. It’s as bombastic as they come, with his computer game influences once again worn proudly on his sleeve on this track.

It’s been an amazing summer season for Helder, with the young producer making not one but two career defining debuts in July, the first alongside Garrix at Ushuaïa Ibiza and the second at super festival Tomorrowland. Both sets were received with great acclaim and with his just released remix of Martin Garrix plus Khalid’s Ocean already doing major damage, as well as debut single Pixel Love on Trap Nation, his name is fast making waves throughout the scene.

