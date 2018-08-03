RadioandMusic
New artist album 'Certain Kind Of Magic' out now

MUMBAI: Released on mau5trap, the eight-track body of work takes the macabre and quasi-narcotic sounds REZZ is known for and pushes it full throttle for the most part, the spidery thread that takes the listener throughout is grounded in Rezazadeh’s uncanny ability to tread the line between desire and tension.  

Froggy synths belch on Teleportal, a collaboration with Kotek, sharing the stage with complicated fills that tumble like a rickety Jenga tower.  ‘The Crazy Ones’ with 13, relies nearly as much on there absence of sounds as the presence of it, inducing shivers with a drop that alternates between head bobbing bursts and muted pulsing bars.  Like everything she creates, Certain Kind Of Magic as a whole defies genre, although there are certainly many descriptors you could use to try and convey the sound.  Spaced-out, perhaps. Creepy would also work.  Just don’t call it techno.”

 For the last several weeks electronic music producer REZZ has rolled out several tracks from her new album Certain Kind Of Magic with Witching Hour, H E X and Flying Octopus.  Today, 3 August, the woman, whose fans lovingly refer to her as Space Mom, releases the complete 8-track collection on mau5trap.

