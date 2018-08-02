RadioandMusic
Press Release |  02 Aug 2018 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

International artist Romee Khan to debut in Indian music scene

MUMBAI: The Snapchat Story singer and actor Romee Khan is an international artist who has made his mark in India by singing in Hindi and Punjabi. His single with Bilal Saeed Snapchat Story has been rocking in the party circuit for quite some time now. Emerging as the new vocal star power; Romee Khan is definitely creating a buzz in the music world with his powerful chords and heart touching songs.

Romee who is currently living in the US has already been approached by many production houses in India and will be soon shifting his base to Mumbai. When asked about his super famous song Snapchat Story, Romee said, "Working on it was a great learning experience. I think what instantly connected with the audience was the way the music video was presented. It was a new age, modern look and feel, it all worked for us pretty well. I feel very humbled for the millions of views we have received on the video and all the love from my fans and people across the world only encourages me to do better ahead in my musical journey"

When asked about being approached by Bollywood, he said, "This is huge. It feels great to be appreciated for the work you have done. Yes, I have been in talks with a couple of people in Bollywood and will announce something big really soon. As for now, I will be busy promoting my next song, as a music composer."

Romee's next is a song called Maine Peeli- Romee Khan feat Muhfaad and music by Bilal Saeed which will be released on Desi Music Factory. Followed by, Kinna Pyaar sung by Malik for which Romee has composed the music and will be released soon on Zee Music. The video is produced by an Indian famous music composer and director guru Sharma of RK Music.

Romee created his own home studio to record his songs while he was still a teenager. In 2013 he started releasing music and today he is trotting the globe and performing live in some very popular shows. He has already shared the stage with icons like Mika Singh, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Bohemia, Kamal Raja, Abhay Deol, Ali Azmat, Nargis Fakhri, Sonu Sood and many others. His recent performances with Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar in New Zealand and Australia were such a raving success that another USA Tour Performance is planned with them for November this year.

From Philadelphia to Atlanta, from New York to India, he has performed for millions in packed arenas swaying to his songs  Snapchat Story, Rab Di and Teri Yaad. We cannot wait to see him win millions of hearts with his entry in Bollywood too.

Tags
Malik Zee Music Company Mika Singh Atif Aslam Ali Zafar Abhay Deol Nargis Fakhri Tony Kakkar Sonu Kakkar Neha Kakkar Snapchat Story Romee Khan Bilal Saeed RK Music Maine Peeli Muhfaad Desi Music Factory Kinna Pyaar Bohemia Kamal Raja Sonu Sood Rab Di Teri Yaad
