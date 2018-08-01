'SurSagar' presents musical moments with violinist Yadnesh Raikar

MUMBAI: The young classical superstar isn’t exactly a new phenomenon but if you think the hottest talents are getting younger and younger, you might just be right.

This month in ‘SurSagar’– A rising star every month we present versatile young talent Yadnesh Raikar on Violin accompanied by Tejovrush Joshi on Tabla at Sri Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 3 August, 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards.

Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Yadnesh Raikar is without doubt one of the leading players of his generation. Young Yadnesh’s talent was cultivated in an environment where music was embraced. He began learning the Violin at the age of two from his Guru and Father Milind Raikar a renowned violinist and has also been blessed with guidance from Padmavibhushan Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar. He gave his first solo recital at the age of four in the presence of an audience of 600.

He has also performed all over India, UAE and USA in his 'Legacy' tour with his Father. A recipient of Pt. V.D Paluskar award 2016. He has also performed in front of Ex-President of India Shri. Pranab Mukherjee.