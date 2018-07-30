RadioandMusic
Press Release |  30 Jul 2018 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

Junior Black and Jaylien team up for 'Easy Loving'

MUMBAI: Italian DJ and producer Junior Black joins forces with American singer/songwriter Jaylien for new single, Easy Loving.

 The rich and melodic new production spawned from an initial Instagram conversation between the two artists and sees Junior Black explore a fresh new sound. The pair have also dropped the official video for the release, as they frolic effortlessly with two females on a fun-filled night around LA.

A longtime fan of Jaylien’s music, Junior Black’s initial demo was warmly received by the St. Louis native - who has previously written tracks for the likes of Britney Spears, Will.i.am, and Akon as the pair decided to hit the studio together, birthing a rich and luscious production now known as ‘Easy Loving.’

Starting his career at the age of 14, Junior Black cites the Dutch dance scene as an early inspiration for his sound, later going on to open for DJ Mag Top 100 winner, Hardwell, in Rimini. Having released his remix of Pegboard Nerds' ‘Pressure Cooker’ last year, the producer has since been gaining widespread acclaim, releasing his original track Lickin on popular YouTube channel Trap N Bass.

 Having produced songs for artists including Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, Cheryl Cole, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg and more, Jaylien has shared a stage with Post Malone, Jeremih, and Marc E Bassy, releasing his debut EP ‘Summers Over’ in 2016.

A slick and retro sounding production, ‘Easy Loving’ combines the talents of two of music’s fastest rising stars. Their summer collaboration is set to add to the success of both Junior Black and Jaylien’s flourishing careers.

