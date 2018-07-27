RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Jul 2018 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

The Aston Shuffle release July Edition of their 100s Mix Series

MUMBAI: Australian house duo, The Aston Shuffle are keeping up the momentum of their infectious new single, Everything I Got with the newest edition of Only 100s. The monthly mix series compiles the duo’s favourite tracks of the moment, and their July 2018 mix is full of dance jams.

The mix kicks off with two of the most hyped dance tracks of recent months, Young Romantic’s, Move (Time To Get Loose) and fellow Aussie Fisher’s ‘Losing It’. The July 2018 mix also features new music from the likes of Anna Lunoe, Danny Howard, Martin Solveig, and many others.
Tune into the track here:

The Aston Shuffle Presents Only 100s - July 2018 by Only 100s

Free download, tracklist, Spotify playlist and more at www.only100s.com Artwork by Kate Leib www.kateleib.com Presented By @theastonshuffle

The Aston Shuffle are dropping the mix, on the eve of their return to Tomorrowland in Belgium, where they will be playing at the Potion stage, hosted by The Magician, alongside Claptone, Pete Tong and MK.

With their new track, Everything I Got being spun by DJs like EDX, Michael Calfan, and Oliver Heldens, and a full arsenal of new tunes set for release in the coming months, the Australian natives are set to have a massive second half of 2018.

Tune into Everthing I Got here:

Everything I Got - Single - The Aston Shuffle

null


Tune into Only 100s at www.only100s.com. Also, subscribe to receive a free download of this month’s mix in order to be the first to receive future editions of Only 100s.

Tags
The Aston Shuffle Tomorrowland Belgium The Magician Pete Tong MK Claptone Potion stage Everything I Got Only 100s Young Romantic
Related news
Press Releases | 27 Jul 2018

Filatov & Karas release buoyant remix of Joss Projket's summer tune 'Baby'

MUMBAI: The multi-platinum selling songwriter, producer and DJ duo, Filatov & Karas, has returned with a fresh new summer track.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Jul 2018

DJ Shaan becomes the first Indian artist to be signed by Virgin EMI Records UK

MUMBAI: DJ Shaan (Shaan Singh), a 23-year-old Indian DJ/Producer born in Mumbai, has been signed by one of the UK’s largest record labels, Virgin EMI Records in a groundbreaking global deal, becoming the first Indian artist to be signed on by the prestigious World famous record label.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Jul 2018

Boehm drops luscious summer anthem 'Cool Kidz'

MUMBAI: Highly acclaimed Romanian producer Boehm unveils his melodic new summer production Cool Kidz, out today via Ultra Music featuring Swedish singer/songwriter IXY.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Jul 2018

CLiQ get fierce on new STMPD track 'Clap Clap'

MUMBAI: With previous smashes like Wavey and their excellent remix of Martin Garrix and David Guetta’s So Far Away, CLiQ are very much ones to watch. It’s no surprise, then, that Garrix has snapped up this fierce new track from them for his ever-eclectic label, STMPD RCRDS.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Jul 2018

DJ Sam Feldt forced to cancel summer tour dates following scooter accident

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ/Producer Sam Feldt recently sustained injuries, including a broken leg after a scooter accident in his home country. On 12 July Sam will have surgery followed by at least 6 weeks that are needed for rest and revalidation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group