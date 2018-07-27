The Aston Shuffle release July Edition of their 100s Mix Series

MUMBAI: Australian house duo, The Aston Shuffle are keeping up the momentum of their infectious new single, Everything I Got with the newest edition of Only 100s. The monthly mix series compiles the duo’s favourite tracks of the moment, and their July 2018 mix is full of dance jams.

The mix kicks off with two of the most hyped dance tracks of recent months, Young Romantic’s, Move (Time To Get Loose) and fellow Aussie Fisher’s ‘Losing It’. The July 2018 mix also features new music from the likes of Anna Lunoe, Danny Howard, Martin Solveig, and many others.

Tune into the track here:

The Aston Shuffle are dropping the mix, on the eve of their return to Tomorrowland in Belgium, where they will be playing at the Potion stage, hosted by The Magician, alongside Claptone, Pete Tong and MK.



With their new track, Everything I Got being spun by DJs like EDX, Michael Calfan, and Oliver Heldens, and a full arsenal of new tunes set for release in the coming months, the Australian natives are set to have a massive second half of 2018.

Tune into Everthing I Got here:



Tune into Only 100s at www.only100s.com. Also, subscribe to receive a free download of this month’s mix in order to be the first to receive future editions of Only 100s.