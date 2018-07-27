RadioandMusic
Press Release |  27 Jul 2018

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano reveal four track 'Affective' EP

MUMBAI: Dutch dance music superheroes Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano present something truly special this summer: a superb 4-track EP released over the course of four weeks. The EP, titled Affective, is accompanied by an incredible mini movie music video starring YouTube sensation Twan, co-star Ishh and the music makers themselves.

One of their most ambitious projects to date, Affective merges several different styles and vibes while the video brings all four tracks together to assemble the narrative of a whirlwind romance that runs throughout the lyrics. Moving from sumptuous deep house to chunky tribal rhythms along the way, the EP and video tell the story of a young man who meets the girl of his dreams only for her to disappear on him. What follows is a story told through music and video, perfectly reinforcing one another.

The first track of the video is also the first track to be released: 5 Minutes Away kicks off with a gentle tropical lilt and soft soulful vocals. Then, Thinking About You – which they opened their Mainstage set at Tomorrowland with – picks up the pace with its thumping kicks, brooding bass and haunting synth sounds. Worst Way channels the duo’s tribal house roots with a little African rhythm, and Coffee Shop continues the theme with its galloping, infectious beat and unforgettable lyrics.

The four tracks will be released in consecutive weeks from the end of July:

July 27: 5 Minutes Away

Aug 3: Thinking About You

Aug 10: Worst Way

Aug 17: Coffee Shop

Sunnery James Ryan Marciano YouTube Affective EP Twan Ishh
