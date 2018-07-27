Osrin collaborates with Tom Martin and Georgie Keller

MUMBAI: Making his debut on STMPD RCRDS with his remix of Martin Garrix and David Guetta’s So Far Away, 18-year-old Swedish talent Osrin made his mark in a big way. His debut single for the label Missing proved that the initial success was no fluke, and now his superb new single Baller continues this impressive trend.

The track sees him team up with highly accomplished producer and songwriter, Tom Martin, and smooth vocalist, Georgie Keller. Martin’s background writing, producing and mixing for the likes of David Guetta and Tiësto afforded him an incredible amount of experience and confidence, meaning that his new solo career has seriously solid foundations. Keller makes for a perfect third element of this collaboration, with the London vocalist praised already by the likes of the BBC and Clash Magazine.

The track is bursting with incredible production, with its sparkling future pop sound the perfect accompaniment for Keller’s melancholic delivery. It’s a super-catchy track that shows a perfect mix of youthful energy and song-writing experience. The release marks yet another high point for Osrin this summer, with sets on the STMPD Balaton Sound stage and alongside Garrix at his Ushuaïa Ibiza party on 16 August.