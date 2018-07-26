RadioandMusic
Press Release |  26 Jul 2018

Layer Music Project releases new single 'Antipodes' on Beatport

MUMBAI: Layer Music Project has unveiled its new single, Antipodes on the international music store, Beatport. The track has a story behind it.

It is a musical allegory of a special meeting of two lovers, where they observe and experience the duality of vivid emotions - from sheer euphoria to deep moorings; from certainties to uncertainties; from delightful giggles to warm and calm conversations; from innocent canoodling to unplanned amorous escapades...like an Oxymoron or Gemini - The Twins! But the conclusion of the song, happy or sad, is left to the imagination of listeners.

Access the track here:

Beatport:

Antipodes from Third Floor Recordings on Beatport

Here is the 48th release of Third Floor Recordings with a new comer: Layer Music Project, his original track and DJ WestBeat remix! Enjoy! www.facebook.com/thirdfloorrec www.soundcloud.com/thirdfloorrec www.twitter.com/thirdfloorrec The label is already supported by: Cristian Varela, ...

Besides, the steely beats and dark grooves, woven with a minimal and subtle intermittent melody at 128 BPM, makes Antipodes one of the finest tech house creations in Layer’s repertoire.

Antipodes has been released under the record label, Third Floor Recordings.

Layer Music Project Beatport Antipodes Third Floor Recordings
