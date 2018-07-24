Drake's album 'Scorpion' Ranks #1 on Billboard for the third consecutive week

MUMBAI: Drake has just made history with his new full-length album, Scorpion.

Drake’s album continues to soar and maintains #1 position on the Billboard Top 200.

Scorpion has smashed multiple records and continues to soar. The album released on 29 June 2018 and has been a rage ever since.

In the first week itself, Scorpian broke all records and was the first album to be streamed over one billion times in a week across multiple platforms.

The track In My Feelings from the album has been trending as No. 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, the Global Top 100 Shazam Chart and also the Global Top 50 Spotify Chart.