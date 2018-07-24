RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Jul 2018 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Drake's album 'Scorpion' Ranks #1 on Billboard for the third consecutive week

MUMBAI: Drake has just made history with his new full-length album, Scorpion.

Drake’s album continues to soar and maintains #1 position on the Billboard Top 200.

Scorpion has smashed multiple records and continues to soar. The album released on 29 June 2018 and has been a rage ever since.

In the first week itself, Scorpian broke all records and was the first album to be streamed over one billion times in a week across multiple platforms.

The track In My Feelings from the album has been trending as No. 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, the Global Top 100 Shazam Chart and also the Global Top 50 Spotify Chart.

Tags
Drake Scorpion In My Feelings
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Jul 2018

Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge goes viral

MUMBAI: A new dance challenge has taken the internet by storm.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Jul 2018

Drake's 'Scorpion' makes history with over one billion streams

MUMBAI: Drake has just made history with his new full-length album Scorpion.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jul 2018

Drake breaks streaming records with new album 'Scorpion'

MUMBAI: Drake’s fifth studio album Scorpion has upped the ante with its record-breaking first-day steaming numbers.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2018

Drake's 'God's Plan' tops Billboard

MUMBAI: Drake’s God’s Plan continues to rein Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks. The track released on 16 February 2018 is the fifth track to spend its first nine weeks at No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. 

read more
Press Releases | 22 Dec 2017

The Magician reveals his annual end of year MEGAMAGICTAPE 2017

MUMBAI: The Magician has unveiled his dynamic end of year mix MEGAMAGICTAPE, a 45-minute mix packed with the hottest tracks that dominated both his sets and home listening this year.

read more

RnM Biz

Financials
Music Broadcast Limited records 25 per cent PAT growth

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), has reported its financial results for the quarter ended read more

News
I&B Ministry's 2018 list of operational radio stations

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has updated the list of radio channels thatread more

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group