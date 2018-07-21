RadioandMusic
Press Release |  21 Jul 2018 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Kaz James unveils new Nick Morgan collaboration 'Twisted'

MUMBAI: Kaz James unveils his new brooding melodic-house anthem Twisted, a collaborative production with Nick Morgan.

Released via Nic Fanciulli’s acclaimed Saved label, the production highlights Kaz and Nick’s cleverly crafted production talents, as the atmospheric build is interjected with stirring flutters and a range of deep beats which give ‘Twisted’ a real after-hours dance-floor feel.

‘Twisted’ also marks Nick Morgan’s first ever release and debut appearance on Saved. A Canadian-born DJ and producer, Nick constantly travels around the world, creating original material out of his mobile studio. Heavily influenced by his surroundings, Nick’s dark melodic sounds complement Kaz’s signature electronic style.

Armed with a hectic summer schedule, Kaz’s fourth edition of his weekly residency at Scorpios Mykonosis in full swing. The Trip The Light producer recently played b2b with old friend & Saved label boss, Nic Fanciulli. With plenty more surprise guests due to perform at the busiest party on the Greek Island, Kaz’sweekly residency runs every Sunday until October. Not stopping there, the Australian producer is returning to RUMORS in Ibiza this season and will also play two eagerly-awaited dates of Guy Gerber’s party series in Mykonos.

Kaz continues his meteoric rise with Twisted following his Objektivity debut release Animal, which was heavily supported by Pete Tong and Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1, as well as 2017’s widely acclaimed productions Trip the Light and Arizona.

The Australian producer will be dropping original productions on the likes of Circus and Glasgow Underground in the next few months, as Kaz James continues to cement his status as one of dance music’s most personable, and vastly talented, producers.

