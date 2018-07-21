Jonas Blue delivers remix package for top ten single 'Rise' ft Jack and Jack

MUMBAI: Global superstar and four times Brit nominee Jonas Blue has delivered the dynamic remix package of his smoldering new single Rise. Featuring vocals from Jack & Jack, Rise currently sits at number at seven in the official UK charts, having garnered over 140 million streams worldwide.

Another masterpiece from Jonas, Rise receives the rework treatment from both TV Noise and Blanke, with the latter lacing his mix with bass-backed futuristic beats.

Cementing a reputation as one of bass music’s fastest rising talents, Blanke has played alongside Jauz, and clocked up over 1.2 million Spotify spins in his career so far with remixes for the likes of Peking Duk and Tommy Trash. Known for his thunderous production style, Blanke’s music was even supported by Steve Aoki on the mainstage of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival.

The mix is of stark contrast to the vivid interpretation of TV Noise, with the Dutch duo soaking ‘Rise’ in a driven four-the-the-floor blend of house beats. Having produced, remixed and collaborated with some very impressive talent already including; The Chainsmokers, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Tiësto, Kygo, and Martin Solveig, the pair have recently signed to Martin Garrix’s STMPD Records, with the ‘Rise’ remix launching an exciting new chapter in their careers.

The nominee of four BRIT awards, Jonas Blue has surpassed four billion streams worldwide, cementing himself as a permanent fixture in the charts. Jonas has garnered three times Top 5 UK singles, with various festival appearances lined up this summer, as he takes to SW4 Festival whilst in the midst of his ‘Electronic Nature’ summer residency at Hï Ibiza.

An eclectic and dynamic package, the remixes of Rise featuring Jack & Jack are out now.