RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Jul 2018 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Blue delivers remix package for top ten single 'Rise' ft Jack and Jack

MUMBAI: Global superstar and four times Brit nominee Jonas Blue has delivered the dynamic remix package of his smoldering new single Rise. Featuring vocals from Jack & Jack, Rise currently sits at number at seven in the official UK charts, having garnered over 140 million streams worldwide.

Another masterpiece from Jonas, Rise receives the rework treatment from both TV Noise and Blanke, with the latter lacing his mix with bass-backed futuristic beats.

Cementing a reputation as one of bass music’s fastest rising talents, Blanke has played alongside Jauz, and clocked up over 1.2 million Spotify spins in his career so far with remixes for the likes of Peking Duk and Tommy Trash. Known for his thunderous production style, Blanke’s music was even supported by Steve Aoki on the mainstage of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival.

The mix is of stark contrast to the vivid interpretation of TV Noise, with the Dutch duo soaking ‘Rise’ in a driven four-the-the-floor blend of house beats. Having produced, remixed and collaborated with some very impressive talent already including; The Chainsmokers, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Tiësto, Kygo, and Martin Solveig, the pair have recently signed to Martin Garrix’s STMPD Records, with the ‘Rise’ remix launching an exciting new chapter in their careers.

The nominee of four BRIT awards, Jonas Blue has surpassed four billion streams worldwide, cementing himself as a permanent fixture in the charts. Jonas has garnered three times Top 5 UK singles, with various festival appearances lined up this summer, as he takes to SW4 Festival whilst in the midst of his ‘Electronic Nature’ summer residency at Hï Ibiza.

An eclectic and dynamic package, the remixes of Rise featuring Jack & Jack are out now.

Tags
Jonas Blue Jack & Jack The Chainsmokers Oliver Heldens Sam Feldt Calvin Harris Diplo Major Lazer DJ Snake Tiesto Kygo
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Jul 2018

Boehm drops luscious summer anthem 'Cool Kidz'

MUMBAI: Highly acclaimed Romanian producer Boehm unveils his melodic new summer production Cool Kidz, out today via Ultra Music featuring Swedish singer/songwriter IXY.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jul 2018

The Chainsmokers joined David Guetta for his big night at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza showcased two of the dance industry's finest acts last night as David Guetta was joined by The Chainsmokers. With the Ibiza season now in full-swing, thousands of party-goers made their way to the open-air club to experience a show from the international superstars.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jul 2018

Kygo's opening show went off in tropical house style last night at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Kygo returned to Ushuaïa Ibiza last night for the first of many shows this summer. The Norwegian-born producer, songwriter and music marvel will take over the poolside decks every Sunday until 2 September.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Jul 2018

DJ Snake drops new single 'Maradona Riddim' with Niniola

MUMBAI: Today marks the release of French DJ/producer DJ Snake’s new single “Maradona Riddim” with Niniola.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Jul 2018

Sam Feldt returns with summer anthem 'Just To Feel Alive'

MUMBAI: The Netherlands Sam Feldt is back with another huge track for the summer season in collaboration with upcoming vocalist JRM.

read more

RnM Biz

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group