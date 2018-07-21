RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Jul 2018 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Gorgon City announce eagerly anticipated album 'Escape'

MUMBAI: Gorgon City have delivered brand new track Hear That featuring D Double E, a dynamic production taken from the duo’s brand-new album Escape  the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sirens’ - which sold 70,000 UK copies, amassing over 160 million Spotify streams.

An upbeat collaboration with Newham Generals founder D Double E - once labelled by Skepta as the greatest MC of all time, the official video for Hear That is shot around London, with the UK rapper based in an ice cream van for much of the production. Already receiving support from Annie Mac and Mistajam on BBC Radio 1, the track utilises Gorgon City’s bass-driven chord patterns, showcasing the sonic diversity of the pair, whose last track ‘Go Deep’ dropped in May.

The release of Hear That follows Gorgon City’s recent sold out UK and Europe ‘Kingdom’ tour and precedes an exciting summer for the duo, with headline performances at the likes of Amnesia, Ushuaia, and Sziget Festival.

Gorgon City have enjoyed huge success in their career so far, launching their own club-focused REALM imprint, and receiving a wealth of BBC Radio 1 support from Pete Tong and Danny Howard on productions such as ‘Primal Call.’

Famed for their signature sound, soaked in bass-driven house, the British pair have previously collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Duke Dumont, Naations, Jennifer Hudson, MNEK, and Katy B, and have also developed a huge international presence, with a huge US tour in the pipelines.

Hear That with D Double E is out now, and precedes the eagerly anticipated release of the duo’s ‘Escape’ album on 10 August, with the album available for pre-order on CD and vinyl at the official Gorgon City store, where fans can also gain access to exclusive early bird tickets for new TBA dates.

To celebrate the launch of ‘Escape’, Gorgon City will also hold two exclusive album launch parties, with the first to take place in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday 2nd August on the acclaimed Output rooftop. The London Launch party taking place exactly one week later (9th August) at brand new Hackney venue, Night Tales, the events will give fans the chance to hear the album in full for the first time, performed by Matt & Kye with some special guests. Limited Adv. Tickets - www.gorgoncity.com/launch

Gorgon City 2018 Tour Dates

Show Date         DJ/LIVE             Venue

19 Jul 2018        DJ                      Celine, Orlando

20 Jul 2018        DJ                      The Press Room, Phoenix

21 Jul 2018        DJ                      Global Dance Festival, Denver

22 Jul 2018        DJ                      Stereo Live Terrace, Houston

26 Jul 2018        DJ                      Ibiza Rocks

27 Jul 2018        DJ                      Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

28 Jul 2018        LIVE                   Audio River, City Beach Plock

31 Jul 2018        DJ                      Amnesia Ibiza

02 Aug 2018      DJ                      The Roof at Output, Brooklyn

07 Aug 2018      DJ                      Amnesia Ibiza

11 Aug 2018      DJ                      Stereo Live, Dallas

12 Aug 2018      DJ                      Palm Springs, Denver

14 Aug 2018      LIVE                  Sziget Festival Budapest

14 Aug 2018      DJ                     Sziget Festival Budapest (Boat Party)

18 Aug 2018      DJ                     Weekend Festival Baltic (P√§rnu Beach) Parnu

25 Aug 2018      DJ                     Ushuaia Ibiza

28 Aug 2018      DJ                     Ushuaia Ibiza

02 Sep 2018     DJ                      Sundown Festival, Norfolk Showground Norwich

21 Sep 2018     DJ                      W Hotel Barcelona Barcelona

22 Sep 2018     DJ                      Mint Festival, Leeds East Airport Leeds

28 Sep 2018     DJ                      Code (Sheffield) Sheffield

29 Sep 2018     DJ                      Boundary Festival, Stanmer Park Brighton

29 Sep 2018     DJ                      Pierjam, Blackpool North Pier

Tags
Gorgon City Escape Duke Dumont NAATIONS Jennifer Hudson MNEK Katy B Barcelona Amnesia Ibiza Stanmer Park Brighton
Related news
Press Releases | 25 May 2018

Duke Dumont unveils remix package for 'Inhale' feat Ebenezer

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated UK producer Duke Dumont has unveiled the remix package for new single Inhale, with edits from TCTS, MXXWL, The Tribe of Good, and Moon Willis.

read more
Press Releases | 12 May 2018

Gorgon City's brand-new single 'Go Deep'

MUMBAI: Popular UK duo Gorgon City have teamed up with Ghosted and BRIT Award-winning singer and songwriter Kamille (aka Camille Purcell) on their latest track Go Deep, which released on 11 May.

read more
Press Releases | 03 May 2018

Kompakt heads to Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul

MUMBAI: With a number of selected club nights and festivals Kompakt will finally let the long-awaited 25th birthday parties drop onto dance floors worldwide.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Feb 2018

10 best looks at the Brit Awards 2018

MUMBAI: The 2018 edition of the Brit Awards took place at the O2 in London and saw some of the most stylish celebs in attendance. The awards not only celebrate and recognize great music talent but also have over time seen some of history’s most iconic fashion moments.

read more
george
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

George Ezra to release 'Sophomore' album 'Staying At Tamara's'

MUMBAI: George Ezra has announced his Sophomore album Staying At Tamara’s, due for release on 23 March. The album will be available via Columbia Records on digital, CD and vinyl formats.

read more

RnM Biz

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group