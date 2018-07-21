Gorgon City announce eagerly anticipated album 'Escape'

MUMBAI: Gorgon City have delivered brand new track Hear That featuring D Double E, a dynamic production taken from the duo’s brand-new album Escape the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sirens’ - which sold 70,000 UK copies, amassing over 160 million Spotify streams.

An upbeat collaboration with Newham Generals founder D Double E - once labelled by Skepta as the greatest MC of all time, the official video for Hear That is shot around London, with the UK rapper based in an ice cream van for much of the production. Already receiving support from Annie Mac and Mistajam on BBC Radio 1, the track utilises Gorgon City’s bass-driven chord patterns, showcasing the sonic diversity of the pair, whose last track ‘Go Deep’ dropped in May.

The release of Hear That follows Gorgon City’s recent sold out UK and Europe ‘Kingdom’ tour and precedes an exciting summer for the duo, with headline performances at the likes of Amnesia, Ushuaia, and Sziget Festival.

Gorgon City have enjoyed huge success in their career so far, launching their own club-focused REALM imprint, and receiving a wealth of BBC Radio 1 support from Pete Tong and Danny Howard on productions such as ‘Primal Call.’

Famed for their signature sound, soaked in bass-driven house, the British pair have previously collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Duke Dumont, Naations, Jennifer Hudson, MNEK, and Katy B, and have also developed a huge international presence, with a huge US tour in the pipelines.

Hear That with D Double E is out now, and precedes the eagerly anticipated release of the duo’s ‘Escape’ album on 10 August, with the album available for pre-order on CD and vinyl at the official Gorgon City store, where fans can also gain access to exclusive early bird tickets for new TBA dates.

To celebrate the launch of ‘Escape’, Gorgon City will also hold two exclusive album launch parties, with the first to take place in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday 2nd August on the acclaimed Output rooftop. The London Launch party taking place exactly one week later (9th August) at brand new Hackney venue, Night Tales, the events will give fans the chance to hear the album in full for the first time, performed by Matt & Kye with some special guests. Limited Adv. Tickets - www.gorgoncity.com/launch

Gorgon City 2018 Tour Dates

Show Date DJ/LIVE Venue

19 Jul 2018 DJ Celine, Orlando

20 Jul 2018 DJ The Press Room, Phoenix

21 Jul 2018 DJ Global Dance Festival, Denver

22 Jul 2018 DJ Stereo Live Terrace, Houston

26 Jul 2018 DJ Ibiza Rocks

27 Jul 2018 DJ Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

28 Jul 2018 LIVE Audio River, City Beach Plock

31 Jul 2018 DJ Amnesia Ibiza

02 Aug 2018 DJ The Roof at Output, Brooklyn

07 Aug 2018 DJ Amnesia Ibiza

11 Aug 2018 DJ Stereo Live, Dallas

12 Aug 2018 DJ Palm Springs, Denver

14 Aug 2018 LIVE Sziget Festival Budapest

14 Aug 2018 DJ Sziget Festival Budapest (Boat Party)

18 Aug 2018 DJ Weekend Festival Baltic (P√§rnu Beach) Parnu

25 Aug 2018 DJ Ushuaia Ibiza

28 Aug 2018 DJ Ushuaia Ibiza

02 Sep 2018 DJ Sundown Festival, Norfolk Showground Norwich

21 Sep 2018 DJ W Hotel Barcelona Barcelona

22 Sep 2018 DJ Mint Festival, Leeds East Airport Leeds

28 Sep 2018 DJ Code (Sheffield) Sheffield

29 Sep 2018 DJ Boundary Festival, Stanmer Park Brighton

29 Sep 2018 DJ Pierjam, Blackpool North Pier