Rezz releases new single and music video 'Flying Octopus'

MUMBAI: Rezz has made available her new single Flying Octopus, the third track following Witching Hour and H E X from her upcoming new album Certain Kind Of Magic (out August 3 on mau5trap). Says R of the song, “It’s very chill. Not head bang worthy by any means, more like ‘building a puzzle’ music or like a bunch of flying octopus’ floating around.”

To accompany the song, Rezz teamed with Ireland’s Pink Kong Studios for its video. The animated piece features an octopus receiving messages from REZZ in a bottle to help him map out a way to fly to her on Neptune. Using the help of his friends, this is all made possible.

Meanwhile, this past Tuesday, July 17, REZZ showcased her new body of work at a special event at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA. A small group of industry and fans from The Cult of REZZ were privy to a private magic show followed by an exclusive listening of the album. In attendance were The Glitch Mob, Destructo, Tokimonsta and mau5trap artist Rinzen.

Certain kind of magic which also features collaborations with emerging artists like Deathpact, Kotek, 13 and Fytch, adding to the battery of her menacing productions follows Rezz 2017 full-length debut Mass Manipulation (mau5trap) which brimmed with the innovative singles and collaborations that consistently portray the menacing soundscapes she is known for and truly showcased her forward-thinking and unique mentality.

The worldwide critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard (who dubbed her Billboard Dance Breakout Artist of the Year), Mixmag, Dancing Astronaut, and many more is testament to the fact that Rezz has truly become a tastemaker and trendsetter in the industry.