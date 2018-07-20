JAM8's second song from 'CRISSCROSS' launched

MUMBAI: The second song of Crisscross the Bengali film produced by SVF titled Momer Shohor has released today. Five top notch actors from Tollywood - Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Sohini Sarkar, Priyankar Sarkar and Jaya Ahsan are seen coming together for this film by Birsa Dasgupta.

Momer Shohor (literal translation being City of Wax) is composed by Keeran Satpute for JAM8, a music platform fronted by popular Bollywood music director, Pritam. Crisscross is JAM8's first Bengali project. This song also marks author Smaranjit Chakraborty's debut as a lyricist.

Momer Shohor has been sung by Tushar Joshi, the man behind the voice of Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos. His debut Bengali song is for broken souls mainly highlighting the different crises of five lives in one day. Momer Shohor starts off with a sneak-peek of the protagonists, Rupa- a troubled wife (Sohini Sarkar), Meher - an aspiring actor (Nusrat Jahan), Miss Sen - a successful loner (Jaya Ahsan), Suzy - a single mother (Priyanka Sarkar), Ira - a workaholic journalist (Mimi Chakraborty).

When lives turn upside down, who can fix it? These ladies are in the look-out for other broken people who can bring a solution and they somehow crisscross each other's paths. Their scars are waiting to be healed; their battle in a crumpled city of wax, messy and broken - can it be adorned again?