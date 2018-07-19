RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Jul 2018 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Carnage announces special Guatemala charity event

MUMBAI: International DJ and producer Carnage has unveiled a special charity event Desde Las Cenizas (Spanish for From The Ashes), in aid of those impacted by Volcán de Fuego, one of the most active volcanoes in Central America.

A native of Guatemala City himself, Carnage stated that the welfare of his country has been on his mind since the disaster, which has seen over 300 people remain missing after the volcano erupted, killing at least 116. Nearly 13,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

"I’ve been working on this show since the day this tragedy happened,” added Carnage. “I promised myself and my family that I would take action.”

Presented by Empire Promotions and the DJ’s own Heavyweight Records label, the event will take place on 14 August at Forum Majadas in Guatemala City. The producer will be joined by a wealth of local artists, including Ale Q, Pako Rodriguez, Francis Davila, and many more.

Using the hashtag #AquíSeguimos, the event follows the release of Carnage’s recent album Battered, Bruised and Bloody, which spawned the Lil Pump collaboration i Shyne and Steve Aoki team-up PLUR Genocide.

Tags
Carnage Steve Aoki Desde Las Cenizas Heavyweight Records label I Shyne PLUR Genocide Ale Q Pako Rodriguez Francis Davila Guatemala charity event
Related news
Press Releases | 15 May 2018

Tomorrowland: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike spill beans about the Garden of Madness at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Tuesday’s at Ushuaïa Ibiza will be nothing short of anything spectacular this summer, as the open-air club is transformed into the Garden of Madness, presented by Tomorrowland together with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

read more
Press Releases | 15 May 2018

Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Galantis and Yello Claw added to Neversea Line-up

MUMBAI: This year, sunrise on the Black Sea will be accompanied by music from some of the globe’s biggest electronic artists as well as major acts from the pop scene.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Apr 2018

Iceland's Secret Solstice announces $1 Million Dollar ticket with all new perks

MUMBAI: Iceland’s Secret Solstice festival, set in 96 hours of continuous daylight 21-24 June, is excited to once again present the world’s most expensive festival ticket retailing at $1 million USD with all new uber luxurious perks.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Apr 2018

Nervo returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza for another summer season

MUMBAI: After playing a staggering 160+ shows around the globe in the past twelve months, Grammy award winning powerhouse duo NERVO are keeping their five-year tradition as they return to Ushuaïa Ibiza for some legendary shows this summer, bringing with them their widely-renowned NERVONation part

read more
Press Releases | 20 Apr 2018

Martin Garrix and Loopers releases 'Game Over'

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix has Loopers joining the STMPD RCRDS fold for the release of their brand new track Game Over, out now on all digital service providers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group