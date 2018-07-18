RadioandMusic
Hayden James releases 'Just Friends' music video

MUMBAI: In just two months Hayden James’ recent offering of electronic-pop gold, Just Friends, has commanded air-waves and streaming polls worldwide.

Released by the trend-setting Australian imprint Future Classic/Universal, the single garnered over 20 million streams and acted as yet another flagpole for James as one of the world’s most lovable artists. Today, Hayden released a visual piece to accompany the track.

Watch the video below:

Directed by Sean Nunley (Cedric Gervais, Borgore), the video captures the warm tones and emotive feelings embedded into Just Friends, matching them with uplifting compositions, an ardent story line and sunny shots filmed across Los Angeles. This is Hayden’s fourth official music video, following up other visual pieces for previous hits including Something About You, Just A Lover, and Permission To Love.

Just Friends arrived in May, on the back of Hayden’s ARIA Platinum Certified 2017 single “Numb” with GRAACE, continuing James’ legacy of earworm music––undeniably catchy and impulsively danceable. With his music, Hayden tips his hat to the best of his childhood, growing up on Queen, The Beach Boys, and Prince records laced with classic guitar licks, emotive vocal melodies and structurally sound compositions, all pillars of his greatest work to this day.

Summer of 2018 has seen Hayden take his eclectic live sets to Electric Forest in the US and Benicassim in Europe, as well as selling out shows in key cities including Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney.

