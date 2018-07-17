Ariana Grande releases new single 'God Is A Woman'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande releases, God Is A Woman, the second single from her highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener via Republic Records. The brand-new single was produced by ILYA for MXM, written by Ariana, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, and ILYA.

The female empowered music video for God Is A Woman is directed by Grammy Award®-winning director Dave Meyers. Meyers also directed the music videos for The Light Is Coming and No Tears Left to Cry which combined have now been streamed on VEVO over 410 million times.

Sweetener is available now for pre-order, unlocking instant downloads of the album’s first single No Tears Left To Cry now officially certified RIAA Platinum The Light Is Coming, and newly released God Is A Woman.