RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  17 Jul 2018 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Amfamfamf finally announces the full line-up of the Friendship cruise

MUMBAI: Amfamfamf presents Friendship the new music cruise experience that will take place aboard the Celebrity Equinox 11-15 December from Miami to the Bahamas has announced its maiden voyage line-up. 

Curated by Gary Richards aka musical artist Destructo, the inaugural sailing will be rung in with live performances and DJ sets from Rüfüs Du Sol (live), 2manydjs, Dixon, Peggy Gou, Boys Noize, Jackmaster and many more. Legendary burlesque artist Dita Von Teese will perform and electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder will come aboard as guest of honor. 

 There is only one way to still get onto Friendship’s maiden voyage, which sold-out within less than 48 hours. Amfamfamf is currently running a very enticing contest with a chance to win a cabin for four.

Tags
Amfamfamf Destructo Gary Richards 2manydjs Dixon Peggy Gou Boys Noize Jackmaster Miami Bahamas
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Jun 2018

Awakenings returns to ADE with seven editions in Gashouder

MUMBAI: Today Awakenings have officially announced their plans for Amsterdam Dance Event 2018 with seven special editions in the notorious Gashouder.

read more
Press Releases | 26 May 2018

Hardwell and Metropole Orkest officially release 'Conquerors'

MUMBAI: Since providing a grand spectacle with its premiere as the opening section of his set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this year, which has been streamed over 2.7 million times and counting, Hardwell unveils the anticipated release of his Ultra 2018 set intro titled ‘Conquerors’ in colla

read more
Press Releases | 06 Apr 2018

Sander van Doorn drops new Purple Haze track 'Bergen'

MUMBAI: For some of boundless creativity like long-standing friend Sander Van Doorn, that’s no trouble at all especially when your Purple Haze alter ego is bringing you so much inspiration.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Mar 2018

Klingande's Playground returns to Miami music week

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Klingande will join the Miami Music Week (MMW) madness with the announcement of his ‘Klingande’s Playground’ pool party, bringing the acclaimed event series back to Miami for the fourth consecutive year.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Jan 2018

Gianluca Vacchi announces meet, greet and dance competition for Trump-It video

MUMBAI: Gianluca Vacchi is giving one lucky fan the chance to star alongside him in the video for his new single on Spinnin’ Records, the massive Trump-It.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

News
AIR's new internet radio to cater to global Odia diaspora

MUMBAI: All India Radio has recently launched a multimedia web radio service in Odia language.read more

News
A R Rahman and Ilayaraja become members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the only government-authorized organization that read more

News
No 'Nasha' for HT Media says Delhi HC
,

MUMBAI: India’s two leading stations, ENIL’s Radio Mirchi and HT Media's Radio Nasha have knockeread more

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group