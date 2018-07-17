Amfamfamf finally announces the full line-up of the Friendship cruise

MUMBAI: Amfamfamf presents Friendship the new music cruise experience that will take place aboard the Celebrity Equinox 11-15 December from Miami to the Bahamas has announced its maiden voyage line-up.

Curated by Gary Richards aka musical artist Destructo, the inaugural sailing will be rung in with live performances and DJ sets from Rüfüs Du Sol (live), 2manydjs, Dixon, Peggy Gou, Boys Noize, Jackmaster and many more. Legendary burlesque artist Dita Von Teese will perform and electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder will come aboard as guest of honor.

There is only one way to still get onto Friendship’s maiden voyage, which sold-out within less than 48 hours. Amfamfamf is currently running a very enticing contest with a chance to win a cabin for four.