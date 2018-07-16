DJ Snake drops new single 'Maradona Riddim' with Niniola

MUMBAI: Today marks the release of French DJ/producer DJ Snake’s new single “Maradona Riddim” with Niniola.

With its shimmering beats and delicate guitar tones, Maradona Riddim features the captivating vocals of Niniola a Lagos-born singer hailed as the Nigerian Queen of Afro-House and nominated in the Best New International Act category at the 2018 BET Awards.

The track arrives as the latest in a series of culture-spanning singles from DJ Snake, whose India-inspired early-2018 hit Magenta Riddim shot to number one on the U.S. Dance charts. In India Magenta Riddim the video of which was shot in Hyderabad earlier this year - went on to become one of the most streamed International singles of 2018 here. The Tollywood-inspired music video and the song became a rage lending itself to numerous memes and UGC clips across the country. The song spent a phenomenal 12 Weeks at number one on the Shazam India Top 100 charts while also topping charts across streaming services, radio and television here.

DJ Snake’s recent releases also include Let’s Get Ill, a collaboration with fellow Parisian Mercer. Featuring vocals from Grammy Award-winner Jermaine Dupri, Let’s Get Ill premiered in June and is already a massive festival staple.

In France, DJ Snake continues his jam-packed summer tour schedule with a set at Electrobeach in Le Barcares. Next month, he’ll headline the Billboard Hot 100 Festival and perform at Outside Lands in San Francisco.

DJ Snake made his full-length debut with the 2016 album Encore, which hit number one on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world (including at number eight on the Billboard 200). Since scoring his first at number one with Let Me Love You featuring Justin Bieber, DJ Snake has achieved massive success with hits like Get Low, You Know You Like It, Lean On, and Middle. His triumphs also include the 2017 releases A Different Way ft. Lauv and Broken Summer featuring Max Frost. Earlier this year, DJ Snake landed at number nine on the first-ever Billboard Dance 100 artist rankings.