Press Release |  14 Jul 2018 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Beloved Festival’s 2018 line-up is all about devotional music, roots and conscious dancing

MUMBAI: There is no annual summer gathering that can even be compared to the collection of conscious dance, devotional music, Roots and Americana, and international superstars, the popular; Beloved Festival taps in every year.

Beloved has been capturing inspiring voices from music industries all over the world as well as throughout the decades, to create a melange of artistry perfect for fans of all ages and backgrounds. The festival returns once more to Tidewater Falls in Tidewater, Oregon from 10-13.August 2018.

On top of its incredibly diverse lineup, workshops, speakers, and artisans, the people, who gather each year at Beloved, are what truly makes this event so special. This has also helped to sell it out several times over the years.

One name that will stand out in front of fans, this year, is the new live arrangement from The Polish Ambassador, who will be performing a set with his band, The Diplomatic Scandal. Other big names include Blackalicious and Deep House duo KMLN. Legendary dance acts from the region, DJ Dragonfly, Michael Manahan, Manoj, and Rara Avis, bring a touch of the familiar to the festival. But Beloved has the ability to bring out incredible international superstars like Angélique Kidjo and Femi Kuti, along with their respective live acts.

Because of its renown, and family-friendly vibes, Beloved Festival has a nasty habit of selling out. In fact, Tier one tickets are almost gone. So, if you're thinking about attending this incredibly unique event, I encourage everyone to head over to belovedfestival.com/tickets to snag yours.

Femi Kuti The Polish Ambassador Blackalicious KMLN Deep House DJ Dragonfly
