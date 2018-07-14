RadioandMusic
Press Release |  14 Jul 2018

‘David Rojas new track ‘Waterfalls’ describes sky at the time of sunset

MUMBAI: Emerging 23-year-old producer David Rojas, has released a new track, Waterfalls feat Sixteen. 

The track marks an introduction to the artist's huge crossover potential, featuring fellow emerging Swedish singer, songwriter and rapper, Sixten. The song is written by Julimar Santos.

Speaking on Waterfalls, David states, "I remember driving on the highway on my way to the studio. The sun was setting and I just couldn’t find the perfect song to listen to, at that particular moment, which could describe how the sky looked. I got to the studio and made the instrumental keeping that in my mind. Later, we got the idea of putting some male vocals on it and found Sixten. He came to the studio; we wrote the lyrics and recorded it all the same day.”

Tune into the song here:

Earlier, David’s remix, EL BAÑO for Enrique Iglesias, got him his first multi-million stream video. His comet-like entrance, into the scene, sees him working with the likes of Puerto Rican legend, Bad Bunny and Natti Natasha.

David Rojas started making music at the age of eight. His crew comprised of just himself and a piano. It wasn't until his older brother introduced him to urban Latin music, however, that he moved into production. Born and raised in Gothenburg, Sweden from Chilean parents, David has absorbed influences from a spectrum of styles.

Polished, slow-burning club heaters, David’s initial offerings showcase his colossal ambition and prodigious talent, and a signature skill for bringing emerging artists with him.

