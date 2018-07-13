RadioandMusic
'Baahubali' Director S.S. Rajamouli praises Disney's 'Aladdin' show held in Delhi

MUMBAI: One of the finest directors and screen writers in the Indian film industry, S.S. Rajamouli, who has directed films such as Baahubali and Magadheera, recently took time out to watch Disney’s Aladdin- the Broadway style musical produced by BookMyShow in Delhi.

After being introduced to the mesmerizing world of Agrabah and the fun-filled adventures of Aladdin and Genie, Rajamouli said, “Just watched Disney’s Aladdin the musical in Delhi. Was very impressed with their showmanship. The performances by the whole cast and the synchronisation are brilliant. The coordination between them is just amazing. It’s definitely a must watch.”

