Press Release |  12 Jul 2018 16:29 |  By RnMTeam

Monali Thakur all set to melt hearts on Radio City's GIG City Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City’s flagship property GIG City is currently in its third Season, and has already created a stir amongst listeners by bringing live performances from India’s biggest singers. Radio City’s Gig City ‘Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan’ this week will feature versatile singer and performer Monali Thakur on Friday 13 July, 7pm onwards. Through this innovative concept, listeners can enjoy a LIVE music concert at their convenience.

Thrilled to perform at GIGCity Season 3, Bollywood’s Superstar playback singer Monali Thakur said, “Radio as a medium has always excited me and the idea of a live radio concert is personally very appealing. I'm looking forward to connect with my fans across the nation through this performance on radio. In the past, I have performed live, impromptu, but this will be a very different experience for me. I am really excited just ahead of my performance in the third season of GIG City."

GIGCity Season 3 is hosted by Radio City’s most popular RJ Salil who engages the audience with some interesting facts about the artists and their gig. The entire season of Radio City’s Gig City will span over a month that started 15 July concluding on 21 July 2018.

Catch your favourite singer Monali Thakur this week on Gig City Season 3 Friday, 13 July, 7:00PM to 9:00PM and a repeat broadcast on Saturday,14 July 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM across Radio City’s 25 Hindi Speaking markets

Radio City Gig City Monali Thakur
