Press Release |  10 Jul 2018

Drake's 'Scorpion' makes history with over one billion streams

MUMBAI: Drake has just made history with his new full-length album Scorpion. Upon arrival, it smashed multiple records. Scorpion notably stands out as 'the first album to be streamed over 1 billion times in a week,' across multiple platforms and it crushed the 'all-time US one-week streaming record' in under three days. Moreover, it broke the 'all-time Global one-week streaming record' in four days, paving the way for 'the biggest debut of the streaming era.'

Additionally, it emerges as the #1 release on the Billboard Top 200, marking his eight consecutive #1 bow on the respective chart. Not only did Scorpion achieve the biggest first week of 2018, but it also achieves the biggest first week since 2017.

Drake’s unparalleled RIAA reign also continues. He now has scored 'the most RIAA certifications of any artist in history' with 142 million digital single sales to date.

