DJ Sam Feldt forced to cancel summer tour dates following scooter accident

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ/Producer Sam Feldt recently sustained injuries, including a broken leg after a scooter accident in his home country. On 12 July Sam will have surgery followed by at least 6 weeks that are needed for rest and revalidation. Due to these injuries Sam Feldt won’t be able to perform during his 2018 Summer tour and therefore has cancelled all of his shows for the months July and August.

In the statement to his Heartfeldt community he released the following statement:

Thanks for all the love and support - as you might have noticed I have been off the radar for the past week to rest and to process what has happened. Your kind words and wishes really helped me a lot. I just came back from the hospital and received some more info from the doctors.

Unfortunately, during my recent scooter accident I sustained a tibial plateau fracture, which is a nasty break in the upper part of my lower leg. I need surgery to be able to heal properly, which is scheduled for Thursday 12 July.

After surgery, at least 6 weeks of rest and revalidation are needed. Therefore I’m very sad to announce I won’t be playing any of the announced summer tour dates up until the 23rd of August. I’ll keep you updated about my surgery and recovery and when there is news to share you guys will be the first to know.

I can’t put into words how sad I am about cancelling these shows and the whole situation. I am deeply sorry to all my fans that were looking forward to seeing me and the band live. Me and my team are working really hard together with promoters to reschedule the shows to a later date.

All I can do now is take my rest and hope for a smooth and good recovery. I can’t wait for the moment to rock on stage once again!

Much love,

Sam Feldt.